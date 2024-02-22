Linkerd paywall prompts online debate, CNCF TOC review

A change in the distribution of Linkerd's code this week sparked debate in the tech industry and prompted the CNCF to open a health check on the project.

The maintainers of Linkerd, a service mesh project, said this week that companies with more than 50 employees running it in production will have to pay its commercial support vendor, Buoyant, $2,000 per cluster to access stable releases of its code. This additional funding is necessary to maintain the project long-term, according to the maintainers. In response, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) will subject Linkerd to a health check process, initiated via a newly opened issue on the foundation's GitHub page.

The decision by Linkerd doesn't technically run afoul of CNCF's graduation criteria, according to CNCF CTO Chris Aniszczyk.

"Most open source projects, and even ones that live in foundations ... don't require builds be provided," Aniszczyk wrote in an email to TechTarget Editorial. He made a similar statement in a public post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and cited a blog post on the topic by Matt Farina, a distinguished engineer at SUSE and a former member of the CNCF TOC.

"We do have projects that sometimes become unhealthy over time," Aniszczyk added. The CNCF TOC recently archived three projects after a health check review process: an incubation-stage project called OpenEBS, a sandbox-stage project called Fonio and a project of unclear status called Brigade. Archived projects no longer receive CNCF marketing services, but will continue to be hosted by the Linux Foundation.

it’s not disallowed by any rules currently outside of getting a high passing OpenSSF Best Practices badge… it is a bit surprising that folks weren’t aware this was possible with most open source licenses and foundations https://t.co/RlZsVg3jt7 - the TOC will deliberate on this — Chris Aniszczyk (@[email protected]) (@cra) February 22, 2024

"The CNCF TOC is looking at potentially increasing the graduation requirements of projects to make the requirements more clear on what is expected of projects when it comes to builds," Aniszczyk wrote. "Right now, a lot of that comes from [the Open Source Security Foundation] OpenSSF Best Practices program, which we require CNCF projects to adhere to."

One Linkerd user also posted on X that the health check process usually seems to result in archival, which would prompt him to rethink his use of the project.

"If [Linkerd] is moved to archive, we will have to migrate to [Istio] as [the] CNCF umbrella ... is part of our acceptance requirements and I have to be ready," wrote Jorge Turrado Ferrero, SRE expert at SCRM, a big data subsidiary of Lidl International, headquartered in Barcelona.

Aniszczyk replied that Ferrero wasn't alone in this worry.

"I don't see that type of extreme reaction happening though overnight," Aniszczyk wrote. "A lot of projects take feedback well, make improvements etc."

Linkerd's leader indicated that he expects the health check process to have a positive outcome.

"The CNCF, Buoyant and the Linkerd maintainers have always been aligned around a common goal: ensuring the long-term stability of the project," wrote William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant, in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "We don't expect anything to change about that."