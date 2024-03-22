Sidecarless Istio Ambient Mesh clears cloud interop hurdle

Istio's take on a sidecarless service mesh will soon be headed to beta, and to a cloud provider near you.

Istio Ambient Mesh, first introduced in September 2022, is a variation of the service mesh project that takes a simplified approach to the architecture of its sidecar proxies. In the past, the project, originally created by Google, IBM and Lyft, relied on software components called sidecars. Sidecars were deployed on every Kubernetes pod and used by a central control plane to execute distributed network management functions. This architecture has become associated with containerized microservices applications on Kubernetes, but sidecars can become cumbersome and complex to manage as clusters scale, and they aren't strictly necessary for every application.

Istio Ambient Mesh, which reached alpha status in early 2023, instead offers the option to use a shared proxy with certain traffic routing features such as mutual TLS and identity management for workloads that don't require application-level Layer 7 routing.

However, when project maintainers went to test the compatibility of Ambient Mesh with managed Kubernetes services from cloud providers, they ran into a problem.

In Kubernetes environments, Istio service mesh must connect with the Container Network Interface (CNI), a framework for dynamically configuring ephemeral container network resources within clusters. Each of the major cloud providers' managed services for Kubernetes -- Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) -- uses a different CNI, as do other cloud-native networking projects such as Calico and Cilium.

Istio Ambient Mesh maintainers discovered in alpha testing that different CNIs handle traffic redirection differently, some in ways that made them incompatible with Ambient Mesh.

This means that every Kubernetes distribution that is CNI compliant should be able to run Istio Ambient Mesh without changes. Torsten VolkAnalyst, Enterprise Management Associates

"The fundamental problem with redirecting traffic in the host network namespace is that this is precisely the same spot where the cluster's primary CNI implementation must configure traffic routing/networking rules," a blog post by Istio maintainers stated. "This created inevitable conflicts."

To overcome this hurdle, project engineers found a way to handle traffic redirection at the Kubernetes pod level without having to revert to using sidecars.

"This means that every Kubernetes distribution that is CNI compliant should be able to run Istio Ambient Mesh without changes," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "There should be no performance overhead, as they aren't adding any containers or additional software. They are just using the Istio agent to directly inject the routing instructions into the pod network instead of running these same routing instructions at the node level."