CNCF Ingress Nginx retirement could leave some users at risk

A widely used Kubernetes sub-project reached the end of its community support on March 13, potentially leaving some deployments vulnerable unless their owners take immediate action to replace it.

Ingress Nginx is an ingress controller that manages external network traffic routing to services within Kubernetes clusters. As such, it is also often used to enforce security policies on inbound traffic. A January statement by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) said that research by member company Datadog indicated approximately half of cloud-native application deployments still use the project.

The project's final release was on March 13, with updates to support Kubernetes version 1.35 and to patch a critical vulnerability. No further critical vulnerabilities and exploits will be patched by the project's original maintainers, and no bug fixes or feature updates will be added, according to the January statement.

"This cannot be ignored, brushed off or left until the last minute to address," the CNCF's statement said. "We cannot overstate the severity of this situation or the importance of beginning migration to alternatives like Gateway API or one of the many third-party Ingress controllers immediately."

Vulnerable deployments will keep running The decision to retire Ingress Nginx was officially publicized during KubeCon in November 2025, but one user in a highly regulated environment said he didn't hear the news until last month, leaving him without enough time to swap out the component due to his required change management process. Worse, there is no drop-in replacement for Ingress Nginx; any migration will involve substantial changes to critical network infrastructure. Heinan Cabouly Heinan Cabouly "Gateway API is good technology … but [it] is not a new version of the Ingress API. It’s a fundamentally different resource model with different assumptions about how traffic routing should work," according to a February blog post by Heinan Cabouly, DevOps team lead and architect at a medical device company based in Israel and the U.S. that he requested not be named due to policies prohibiting him from representing it in the press. Cabouly estimated in an interview with Informa TechTarget that the migration in an environment subject to US FDA and EU Medical Device Regulation compliance will take approximately nine months, but it was six months between the CNCF's announcement that it would retire Ingress Nginx and its final release. Cabouly was also critical of CNCF's communication about the change, saying it had not been proactive enough. "Because we are regulated, our upgrade guidance is a bit slower, so we noticed it quite a bit later, when we upgraded to Kubernetes 1.35," he said in the interview. "The message itself, the content was right. The timing was a bit too late for us." Other industry experts said cases like Cabouly's are relatively rare, and that many companies had already moved to the Gateway API or another newer project well in advance of the Ingress Nginx retirement. [Some users] could be told today that something is incredibly insecure, it's likely to be compromised, and ignore that, and say, 'But it still works at the end of the day.' That's a serious problem. Nigel Douglas, Head of developer relations, Cloudsmith "I haven’t seen an immediate impact -- systems keep running, so it’s not showing up as an operational issue yet," said Varun Raj, head of private cloud platforms, AI platforms, infrastructure and enterprise workloads for a global consulting firm. "What it’s really exposing is maturity. Teams with strong platform engineering practices are already migrating or testing alternatives. Others are deferring because there’s no immediate pressure." But the fact that systems still using Ingress Nginx will keep running is exactly what has others in the community worried. "A lot of organizations aren't going to shift away from it -- even though it's got known vulnerabilities that are being exploited -- for the same reason they didn't shut it off two or three years ago, which is that it worked two or three years ago, and it still works now," said Nigel Douglas, head of developer relations at CNCF member company Cloudsmith and a former contributor to the Falco CNCF project, in an interview this week. "Replacing it with another technology means all your APIs need to communicate correctly. The CRDs [custom resource definitions] there need to be reliable. [Some users] could be told today that something is incredibly insecure, it's likely to be compromised, and ignore that, and say, 'But it still works at the end of the day.' That's a serious problem."