Key takeaways from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, the Linux Foundation's flagship conference, just wrapped in Chicago with over 9,000 in-person attendees and 14,000 total attendees, including a whopping 53% of first timers. The conference celebrates the work of the open source community advancing the CNCF's 174 open source projects -- with 219,000 contributors from 190 countries.

Attendees were treated to a host of project announcements and a lot of discussion on how the current and future of artificial intelligence is built on Kubernetes, the CNCF's first and most widely adopted project. While AI was a major focus of the event, there was quite a bit of buzz around advancements in cloud-native observability and sustainability.

Observability Morgan McClean of Splunk, a major contributor to OpenTelemetry, discussed that while OpenTelemetry is not a graduated project of CNCF, its adoption is widespread. OpenTelemetry is a collection of tools used to instrument, generate, collect and export telemetry data in an attempt to standardize it. Research by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group indicates that most organizations use multiple tools to create and collect telemetry data. Standardized data will allow for greater interoperability and easier deployments of new solutions. In addition to Splunk, vendors New Relic, Dynatrace, Datadog, Grafana, Honeycomb, Chronosphere, Mezmo, Cribl and others all eagerly discussed how they incorporate OpenTelemetry into their offerings. OpenTelemetry demonstrates how good things can be delivered through cooperation when organizations, even competitors, work together to solve industry-wide challenges.

Sustainability Observability based on Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) for cloud-native applications was also on display. The technology provides a way of inspecting traffic and resource utilization at a very granular level, allowing eBPF-based utilities like Kepler (Kubernetes-based Efficient Power Level Explorer) to collect data on CPU utilization to estimate the amount of power consumed by a process. Sidero Labs, maintainers of Talos Linux, gave a talk on how the organization is cutting the climate cost of Kubernetes with an emissions-aware scheduler that uses watttime.org clean power data to influence when and where to run a workload based on energy usage, carbon impact and other factors. While the demonstration included just a prototype of the tool, I expect that the dimension of carbon/energy usage will increase in importance going forward. Other approaches to energy-aware computing -- such as Greenpixie -- are other examples of trying to inform engineering and IT teams of the environmental impact of their code. Groundcover, a newer firm, is using eBPF to provide combined observability and cost management in a promising way.