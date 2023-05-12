5 best practices for building a strong DevOps culture

In the 15 years since DevOps was first conceptualized, an entire industry has sprung up focused on technologies and tools for DevOps teams. But without a solid approach to nurturing the human aspect of DevOps, the methodology is bound to fail.

The CALMS framework acts as a guide for organizations looking to make the transition to DevOps from other models. The framework's five elements -- collaboration or culture, automation, lean, measurement, and sharing -- can help organizations better understand their DevOps process and progress.

To start your CALMS journey and set your organization up for success, focus first on what's arguably the most important aspect of DevOps: the teams and people who will be part of the DevOps transition.

Creating a DevOps culture DevOps breaks down silos between development and IT operations so that they can carry out tasks to meet business needs under a shared approach. DevOps is not a technology, and a DevOps transition does not occur simply through using certain tools. Instead, implementing the DevOps methodology takes time, dedication and constant reevaluation. All five facets of the CALMS framework are closely interrelated. Without a strong foundation of culture and collaboration, the other areas will suffer. Organizations should focus on strengthening the relationship between IT teams and management from the beginning with clear communication and planning to avoid missteps. Although collaboration and culture are key to the CALMS framework, it's important to devote equal attention to the other components. To help establish a strong DevOps culture, instate the following best practices from day one. 1. Open the floor for honest communication DevOps is nothing without clear and open conversations. Creating a safe environment for candid discussions will accelerate your DevOps progress by giving team members the opportunity to voice their own opinions, concerns or ideas. Open communication also builds trust, ensuring everyone feels included, valued and comfortable sharing their ideas. 2. Create a common goal Having a clear plan that outlines where you want to go and how you'll get there can motivate teams and point them in the right direction. Everyone must agree on why DevOps is in place and understand its benefits to ensure success, so set a common goal that everyone works together to meet. But make sure goals are reasonable and achievable so that teams don't lose interest or get disheartened by a lack of progress. 3. Share responsibility and avoid blame For DevOps to flourish, teams must share responsibility for the initiative. Everyone involved must have a clear idea about what is and isn't working. Establish clear and realistic time frames, budgets and expectations from the start. Just as important is that under the DevOps approach, no one person or department is to blame when things don't work. Avoid finger-pointing: If teams fail to meet a deadline or something goes wrong, approach it as a learning experience instead of punishing individuals. Conduct blameless postmortems to eliminate the stress and fear often associated with post-incident reviews. 4. Provide transparency about IT decisions Everyone in the organization -- from stakeholders and management to developers and operations staff -- should understand the DevOps practices in place and the decision-making process. Share information and data collected across all departments to ensure problem-solving is a collective effort. In addition, transparency fosters trust between teams that might not normally work together. Making sure teams know they have management's support to experiment can accelerate the pace of development on software projects. 5. Supply training on the new methodology As important as communication is, teams must also receive the right training so that they can achieve the goals set. Don't just push them into DevOps processes immediately and expect to see results. Start with DevOps certifications and training courses to sharpen skills, or host a DevOps Dojo training so that employees can grow together as a team.