Address Hyper-V VM network issues for peak performance

All connections go through rough patches, but it is worth the effort to maintain a strong and stable network connection to your Hyper-V VMs. Microsoft Hyper-V is generally reliable, but it isn't immune to network performance issues or connectivity problems.

When those situations arise, several different trouble spots could be to blame. If connections are spotty, check for hardware issues and apply firmware updates. When VMs lose network connection altogether, the fix might require more effort.

Troubleshoot intermittent network connectivity loss Check networking hardware. If your Hyper-V VMs experience intermittent connectivity loss, the first step is to look at the networking hardware. Faulty ports, cables and other hardware can cause networking problems for Hyper-V VMs, just as they can for physical machines. Examine hosts. Next, check where the problematic VMs are hosted. If all the VMs reside on a single host, then the problem is almost certainly tied to either a hardware issue or to a configuration problem on that host. You can narrow down the scope of the problem by migrating a VM to a different host. If the problem follows the VM, then it might be related to the VM's configuration. If migrating the VM solves the problem, then the issue is likely hardware related or a problem with the Hyper-V virtual switch on the VM's previous host server. If you find the network problems are tied to a specific host, make sure the host's hardware -- especially the network adapters -- adhere to the Windows Server hardware compatibility list. Microsoft only officially supports servers that use logo-tested network interface cards. Check for updates. Install any available firmware updates on the Hyper-V host. You may find that firmware updates are available for the server's system board and network adapters. As you work to update the host, remember to also install any updated device drivers and any available updates for the Windows operating system. Turn off VMQ. Consider disabling the Virtual Machine Queues (VMQ) for the network adapters that are present on the Hyper-V host. To do so, open the Hyper-V Manager, right-click on a VM, and select the Settings command from the shortcut menu. When the VM's settings page appears, expand the network adapter and then select Hardware Acceleration. The Hardware Acceleration page contains a checkbox that can enable or disable the Virtual Machine Queue. This screen shows the setting to disable the VM queue.