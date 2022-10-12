Combat ransomware with continuous backup software, strategy

For organizations today, the threat of ransomware is inescapable. Performing continuous backups isn't cheap, but ask anyone who's lost data and time to a ransomware attack -- the costs of ransomware recovery can be staggering.

Although backups are an essential part of ransomware response, few people think about them until they're needed. Unfortunately, investments in backups tend to lag behind funding for other IT projects, at least until the rise of ransomware.

Traditionally, backups have been scheduled events: large data dumps to external storage or tape. This didn't change much until the introduction of data deduplication, a process that saves space by removing unnecessary data copies. While deduplication minimized overhead and permitted block-by-block restores, it was only part of a new backup architecture, as backups were still a single-event-driven process.

This is where continuous data protection entered the picture. Continuous data protection is a schedule-free backup process that is change driven, rather than time dependent -- every time a file changes, it's backed up. While this sounds simple, there's more going on under the hood.

Continuous backup benefits Continuous backups have some clear benefits from a ransomware protection perspective. With continuous backups, IT teams can revert files back to the version that existed before a ransomware incident and recover as if the attack hadn't spread. This replaces the monolithic recovery approach to backups with a more focused strategy. Even in cases where larger-scale backups are necessary, IT teams' recovery point objectives (RPOs) can be much shorter because backups are not minutes or hours old. This can be a huge benefit to organizations struggling to fit backups into a non-production window as they attempt to handle today's larger data volumes. Another advantage is reduced storage overhead. With continuous backups, a single backup is performed at setup; after that it captures changes only. While this process can take a long time at the outset, the space required over the long term can be much less than you might expect after the initial setup. Because many organizations devote storage space to irrelevant and stale data, only capturing changes can result in staggering space savings, unless you're also doing some level of versioning. The storage ratio also depends on whether continuous backups take place at the file or block level. Continuous block-level backups are much more space efficient than at the file level.