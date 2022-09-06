Prepare for ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure

The story of a ransomware attack often jumps from occurrence directly to restoring from backups or paying ransom. But it's the work IT operations performs between those points that facilitates ransomware recovery.

The need for prevention and protection is integral to discussing ransomware. IT operations must know not only what ransomware does, but also how to prevent potential issues. Learn some of the steps IT teams can take to prepare for and recover from ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure.

Understanding infrastructure ransomware Ransomware is a type of malware that targets anything it can get into -- including backups -- to steal or lock up as much data as quickly as possible. Data theft is common in a ransomware attack; in fact, it's typically the intended result. And when ransomware targets critical infrastructure, the results can be catastrophic. IT systems, while resilient to power issues and hardware failures, often have notable east-west vulnerabilities. The single-pane-of-glass approach of today's GUI dashboards and management consoles has created unforeseen complexities in modern data centers. Stopping data flow should be the first response after detecting suspicious activity that might indicate ransomware. With infrastructure ransomware, however, the usual steps might be impossible. For example, during a ransomware attack, many IT admins' first move is to log in to the switch management portal -- only to find that the server hosting the application has become an encrypted brick. Likewise, to log in to switches directly, admins must know the exact IP addresses and logins. In most organizations, this information is stored on a shared drive, which the ransomware can also encrypt into an unreadable data brick.

Protect IT tools in times of crisis In an infrastructure ransomware attack, the immediate urge is typically to rebuild critical admin tools or consoles before touching anything else. The surface-level process looks simple: Install the software, connect to the infrastructure and carry on. The tools and software versions an organization uses to manage its data centers are more critical than its user-facing applications. But in many cases, the tools used to manage infrastructure aren't supported like traditional application servers. Most application servers have designated process flows and backout abilities. Infrastructure servers, in contrast, are generally upgraded as needed rather than in a regular cadence. As a result, out-of-sight, out-of-mind processes and backout steps are neglected. The tools and software versions an organization uses to manage its data centers are more critical than its user-facing applications. Despite this, infrastructure tools often aren't subject to the same policies and procedures that IT teams use for customer-facing applications. Instead, they're usually upgraded repeatedly without attached documentation. Most IT professionals don't track the version numbers of their tools, even those they use daily -- there often isn't a reason to. But this vacuum of knowledge is where ransomware strikes hardest. Because infrastructure ransomware can lock up everything it accesses in a rapid cascade, IT teams must separate essential tools from their organization's IT ecosystem and devise methods to maintain control over critical tool sets. Backups are important, but any data or architecture hosted online can be at risk. Air gapping is ideal, but takes time and effort to accomplish. Many IT systems use common login directory information, such as Active Directory (AD). If the infrastructure ransomware affects this data, the losses can be staggering -- and create significant recovery roadblocks.