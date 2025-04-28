7 ways to improve your ransomware backup strategy

As external attacks using ransomware, phishing and other vectors continue to evolve their capabilities, so, too, must data backup professionals.

A ransomware attack that prevents access to IT systems and data can shut down an organization. Given the threat environment that IT professionals face today, effective preventive measures for a ransomware backup strategy include having a highly protected network perimeter along with data backup and disaster recovery plans. But are they enough?

It's never too early to review a data protection strategy, especially when it comes to cyberattacks. There have been several developments in the ransomware space in the last few years. For example, AI-based ransomware protection is currently gaining momentum, but AI-powered ransomware has become a threat.

Luckily, there are several ways to mitigate cyberattacks. Air-gapped and immutable backups are reliable ways to protect data from ransomware. On-site and remote storage options are plentiful and varied, with a variety of security methodologies available.

Backups are one of an organization's last lines of defense against a ransomware attack. Here are seven things that backup administrators can do to bolster a ransomware backup strategy.