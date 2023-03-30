Use backup encryption to protect data from would-be thieves

The key to data integrity is reliability and trust at all times. Backups are a vital part of data and application recoverability and must always be secure.

Encryption is essential to data protection, and backups are no exception. Data backup encryption adds another layer of protection from major threats, including "unauthorized access, exfiltration and unauthorized data restores," said Christophe Bertrand, a practice director at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

"Encrypting backups can aid in regulatory compliance and protect an organization from criminal activity. Many regulations discuss encryption in a broad sense, and the rule of thumb should really be that this applies to backups as well," Bertrand said. "As data is backed up from point A to point B, encrypting the data in flight is highly recommended so that it can't be intercepted."

Encryption in transit vs. encryption at rest Encryption in transit involves encrypting data that is moving across the network, said Jack Poller, a senior analyst at ESG. Any web transaction using Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security, or SSL/TLS -- such as HTTPS -- is encrypted in transit. This protects the data from an attacker that can see data moving across the network, for example, via a Wi-Fi connection. Encryption at rest involves encrypting data that is stored on disk or in the backup system. This protects the data if an attacker has access to the data storage system. While some backup applications create backup files in a proprietary format, additional protection is necessary to keep potential attackers from easily accessing and reading these files or repositories.

Protect backups from exfiltration and other attacks If data backups are not encrypted, an attacker could gain access to the backup system and exfiltrate backup data, Poller said. Exfiltrated backup data that is encrypted has no value to cybercriminals because malicious actors and the public can't read the data. "This is a typical method of operation of ransomware actors who double dip by both preventing the organization from accessing their own data and holding exfiltrated data hostage. [It requires] a separate payment to prevent the public exposure of the data," he said. If data is encrypted, only individuals who hold the keys can make sense of the data. Exfiltrated backup data that is encrypted has no value to cybercriminals because malicious actors and the public can't read the data, Poller said. This is a last layer of defense, protecting the organization in the worst case, and is part of a defense-in-depth strategy.