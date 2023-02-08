What is SOC 3 (System and Organization Controls 3)?

A System and Organization Controls 3 (SOC 3) report outlines information related to a service organization's internal controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. These five areas are the focuses of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria (TSC).

SOC 3 reports are public and part of the voluntary SOC compliance reports, which includes SOC 2 and SOC 1 financial reporting audits as well.

User entities or potential clients of an organization most often request a SOC 3 audit. Businesses that offer software as a service, cloud computing or data center storage -- or ones that handle sensitive customer data or personal data -- are more likely to have a compliance audit done. They are conducted by a certified public accountant (CPA) or an accredited third-party auditor.

SOC 3 audits provide a high-level overview of an organization's controls and security risks designed for a general audience. Because of this, organizations hire CPA firms to do the audits and reports, and they often post the results on their websites and distribute them through marketing campaigns to show clients they take data security seriously.

Tech companies most often need these reports. However, many other industries require similar regulatory compliance; companies in industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce and government also use SOC 3 reports.