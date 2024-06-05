How to write a useful cybersecurity incident report

A cybersecurity incident report is an essential document that helps executives, managers and stakeholders understand what happened during a cybersecurity event.

A typical report outlines what occurred, provides an analysis of the incident and defines steps to prevent future events. At minimum, the report should answer who, what, where, when and why. The CISO or security operations center (SOC) team determines how detailed the report should be.

Let's examine what goes into a report and how to write one. The accompanying template can be used as a starting point to create your organization's own report.

Key components of an incident report As with any kind of technology disruption -- or even a help desk inquiry that escalates into something more serious -- once a cybersecurity incident has been addressed and consequences mitigated, it is time to prepare a report that answers the following questions: Questions to answer in report Details to include What actually happened? Provide a clear description of the event, e.g., a ransomware attack. When did the event happen (time of day, date)? Provide the exact date and time the attack was detected. Who was involved in responding to the event? List the SOC team members who were directly involved in responding to the attack, identifying the malware and quarantining it, and neutralizing it. What was the initial response? Describe how the malware was identified and triaged to prevent it from causing further damage. What was the initial assessment? Provide an initial description of the event, based on data from the above systems and other security monitoring systems. What technology assets were impacted? List the technology assets, e.g., servers, storage, end-user devices, network devices and network services, affected. What happened to the impacted assets? Describe what happened to the affected assets, e.g., corrupted data, damaged systems and assets locked by ransomware. How was the organization affected? Describe how the organization's ability to perform its operations was impacted, e.g., data corruption, systems locked with a ransom note; and inability to handle customer inquiries or manufacture products. Why did the attack happen? Information from security systems post-event might shed light on how and where system vulnerabilities were exploited. What steps were used to address and mitigate the attack? Describe how the attack was confined, quarantined, sandboxed and analyzed by security tools so that an appropriate mitigation could be identified and launched. What were the results of the actions taken? Describe if the primary mitigation steps worked successfully, and if they did not, what alternate steps had to be taken and the results. How was the organization able to bounce back and return to normal? Describe how quickly the company was able to adapt to the event and return to normal operations, and if not, what alternate recovery measures were put into effect. How could the event have been prevented? Using data from the security systems and breach and attack simulation and/or penetration tests, provide an analysis of how the event could have been anticipated and prevented. What can be done to prevent future occurrences? Using data from the above resources, define steps that can reduce the likelihood of future occurrences. Risk, threat and vulnerability assessments are also advisable. What other lessons were learned from the experience? Describe any additional circumstances that might have helped identify the risks earlier, establish stronger prevention measures, update security platforms and increase employee awareness of the risks. While it's helpful to have the data available needed to write a cybersecurity incident report, it's more important to keep a successful attack from occurring. Consider the following activities: Identify the data, systems and networks most at risk to ensure they can be protected.

Manage asset inventories to ensure no rogue devices are connected.

Regularly update security systems through patching and other updates.

Perform vulnerability tests using breach and attack simulation (BAS) systems and penetration testing.

Have the SOC team attend regular training on cybersecurity techniques and technologies.

Test cyberattack procedures regularly to ensure teams know their roles.