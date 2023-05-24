Evaluate Google Anthos for Kubernetes management

Over the last two years, Kubernetes has become the preferred container orchestrator for enterprises worldwide. But organizations adopting Kubernetes have found a significant limitation: managing deployments in hybrid cloud environments.

The issue isn't that Kubernetes is incapable of managing cloud or data center containers. Rather, hybrid and multi-cloud applications that need to be orchestrated across clouds and clusters are fragmented because Kubernetes itself fragments resource pools. One way to solve this problem is to use a unifying platform such as Google Anthos.

Managing Kubernetes with Google Anthos Anthos is a managed application platform optimized for container environments that can also manage VMs and bare-metal deployments. Although the Anthos SaaS tool is offered by Google, the platform can also manage multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments on other public clouds. Think of Anthos as an expansion of Google Kubernetes Engine, a Google-specific Kubernetes management platform. Anthos' goal is to provide the classic single-pane-of-glass view of a complete deployment environment, regardless of how many public clouds, private clusters, VMs or servers are involved. The Anthos dashboard displays all Anthos-controlled resources available to applications, wherever they're hosted. It also shows the state of workloads, services, and the various tools and facilities that Anthos offers. The Anthos model presumes there is a pool of resources consisting of multiple clusters, clouds and other hosting platforms that operate as a single hosting facility. Organizations with multiple resource pools that each host their own set of applications or components will likely find Anthos to be overkill. Anthos includes an Istio-based service mesh capability to steer traffic to applications and components -- a key element in support of elastic assignment of microservices to the overall Anthos resource pool. However, that service mesh is unnecessary for applications without a microservices-based, cloud-native design.

Anthos' layered features Anthos' structure consists of four layers. At the bottom is the set of hosting resources, which includes both public cloud and on-premises hosting in the form of containers, VMs or bare-metal infrastructure. This resource set, which Anthos calls a fleet, is virtualized into Anthos using the Kubernetes control plane. The fleet's capabilities are then exposed to a multi-cluster fleet automation layer via a set of platform APIs, enabling users to manage traffic, applications and resources consistently, regardless of their type and location. This is the primary point where IT and cloud operations intersect with Anthos and where most operations assistance and observability features are provided. The fleet automation features encompass operations, governance and security. All three elements interact with the Anthos service mesh for microservices-based applications, meaning that service mesh resources and microservices are both managed in the same way as traditional resources. Governance is enforced through configuration and policy management, so Anthos can control how fleet resources are used and provide policies and configurations to set the basic operating parameters for the underlying clusters and cloud services. Security provides identity management for workloads and users, centralizing access control and usage policies. The top layer of Anthos is the developer or deployment layer. Anthos is designed to make all these related processes as independent as possible from the resources in the fleet. However, some application models and resource types might require special attention that Anthos can't fully provide -- for example, microservices architectures or VMs and bare-metal resources. Consequently, users who plan to use noncontainer resources should review how well Anthos can support their configuration and deployment. Before adopting the platform, ensure you can adapt your use of these resources to minimize incompatibilities.