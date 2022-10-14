What DevOps teams need to know about API management

Developers today have endless choices when it comes to APIs: Just like standards, if you don't like one, there are many more to choose from.

And therein lies the problem.

Although APIs provide easy and effective ways to link different functional stubs, services and apps, the API world has no clear set of best practices comparable to ITIL for IT service management.

While API structures, such as Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and REST, are fairly standardized, there's so much more to how APIs work. API management has become so complex that no one developer -- or even a group of developers -- can keep on top of the problem.

But in today's world of microservices, the ability to manipulate the APIs needed to run a composite application created from different services is a necessity for DevOps. Without some knowledge of how APIs operate, an optimized microservices-based platform is barely possible.

Where does this leave DevOps teams? Many developers don't use APIs to their full potential, instead opting for hard links between differing services. As time progresses and developers update or change what their own services do, these hard links easily break, whereas if APIs had been used successfully, this would not be the case.

Others take the minimalist approach and use only what they know and avoid the troublesome bits. This is also not a good option, as it confines the overall capabilities of a composite application to the lowest common denominator.