Apple chases growing premium market with iPhone 14

Apple's latest line of iPhones provides safety features and significant enhancements to the camera and interface at the same price as the previous model, despite high inflation that had many analysts predicting a higher price tag.

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled four iPhone 14 models ranging from $799 to $1,099. Gone is the iPhone mini available in the iPhone 13 lineup. Instead, Apple chose to focus on the smartphone market's premium side, which starts at $800.

"Honestly, everyone was expecting a price increase," IDC Research Director Nabila Popal said. "This was a fantastic move [to hold market share]."

The inflation rate in the United States was 8.5% as of July.

Apple iPhones account for the largest share of U.S. smartphones used by consumers and businesses, according to IDC. In the second quarter, shipments rose by 2.8% year to year to capture 42.8% of the market.

Apple's focus on premium phones in the latest release is in line with what shoppers want, Popal said. "The mini did not do so well."

Driving premium smartphone sales in the United States and globally are zero interest finance options and generous trade-in values for old phones, according to Popal. Carriers AT&T and T-Mobile offer maximum trade-in credits ranging from $800 to $1,000 to people buying an iPhone 14 model.

The Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is a new interface for interacting with smartphone activities, alerts and notifications.

iPhone display updated with Dynamic Island Apple brought its most advanced features to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, including a 48-megapixel camera and the new always-on display and Dynamic Island. The latter replaces the notch at the top of the iPhone 13 screen that holds the front-facing camera and microphone. The always-on display shows widgets like calendar, email and the camera for immediate use. Dynamic Island is a new top-of-screen space that lets people use an iPhone app while tracking other tasks. "They are utilizing the notch in a very creative way," Popal said. The animation feature changes in shape depending on the task, such as following a baseball game, waiting on the arrival of a Lyft ride, or tracking the next direction in Apple Maps, Apple executives said. Tapping and holding the space will expose more options. Tapping again will take the user back to the app. The 48-pixel wide-angle camera system in the back of the phone offers sharper video recording and better low-light photography and zoom capabilities than previous models. The camera's higher-quality image provides professional photographers more control in the editing process when shooting in Apple's ProRAW format introduced with the iPhone 12. The Pro and Pro Max differ only in screen size, battery life and price. The Pro costs $999 with a 6.1-inch screen and 23 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max sells for $1,099 with a 6.7-inch display and 29 hours of video playback, according to Apple. Apple plans to start shipping the phones on Sept. 16. The better battery life and higher performance of the Pro models are due to Apple's A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the A15 in the iPhone 13.