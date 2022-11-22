LEO satellite communications come to Earth

Imagine the ability to use a mobile phone anywhere in the world, whether on land or sea.

That's the potential direct satellite-to-cellphone services can bring, and services have started to arrive in limited offerings. Major technology companies, mobile network operators and satellite providers -- such as Apple and T-Mobile -- have announced their plans to launch direct satellite-to-cellphone services.

Editor's note: Emerging satellite technologies, like direct satellite-to-cellular and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, currently focus on consumer markets for mobile phones. But enterprises can also consider implementing satellite options into their network designs to provide high-speed connectivity to rural locations and users.

Apple satellite communications In September 2022, Apple announced it will use Globalstar's LEO constellation to provide an emergency SOS via satellite service for its latest iPhone 14 models. Apple built an internal antenna at the top of the iPhone 14's case, so customers who want to use the service must point their phones directly at the sky to catch an orbiting Globalstar satellite. The service released on Nov. 15 in the U.S. and Canada through a software update. Apple said it plans to roll out the service in other countries in the coming months. It will be free for the first two years, but Apple hasn't said how much it will cost, if at all, after that.

T-Mobile satellite communications In August 2022, T-Mobile and SpaceX partnered to launch a similar scheme for direct satellite-to-cellphone communications. T-Mobile's service, like Apple's, will initially deliver only texts and calls. The service relies on SpaceX launching its second-generation Starlink LEO satellites -- which carry larger phased array antennas than first-generation models -- to enable communications. The Federal Communications Commission still needs to approve SpaceX's new Starlink satellites. Once SpaceX receives the approval, the company intends to launch a second-generation Starlink satellite swarm through 2023. At the launch event, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said he expects the satellite communications service to be in beta by late next year. The Starlink satellites will connect to most T-Mobile phones with their new antennas, along with a portion of personal communications service midband 5G spectrum on the ground.