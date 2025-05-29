Amazon's Project Kuiper vs. Starlink: How do they compare?

Amazon began in 1994 as an online bookseller and has significantly expanded the scope of its product offerings and services over the years.

The ambitions of Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, are literally sky high. On April 28, 2025, Amazon's Project Kuiper took flight, deploying a series of 27 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The Project Kuiper satellites achieved orbit using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Project Kuiper aims to bring more connectivity to every part of the planet. This mission puts Amazon in direct competition with Starlink, which is developed by billionaire Elon Musk's company, SpaceX.

What is Amazon's Project Kuiper? Amazon Project Kuiper is an initiative designed and intended to deploy a network of 3,236 LEO satellites. The basic idea behind the project is to provide affordable, high-speed internet to remote areas. The system combines LEO satellites with compact customer terminals, a global network of ground stations and Earth-based communications infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The project is named after Dutch American astronomer Gerard Kuiper, who was famous for his planetary science research. This isn't the first thing named after Kuiper. In the outermost reaches of the solar system, just beyond Neptune's orbit, is the Kuiper Belt, which is also named in honor of Gerard Kuiper. The Kuiper Belt consists of millions of small objects and planetoids, including Pluto and its moons Charon, Nix, Styx, Kerberos and Hydra. Amazon's Project Kuiper was first announced in 2019 and received approval from the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. The project is backed by a $10 billion investment to help bring the vision to fruition. The first two prototype satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, were launched in October 2023 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. They were deployed to test and validate key technologies used by Project Kuiper, including optical inter-satellite links. The first full-scale deployment of 27 satellites occurred on April 28, 2025, using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. While the initial launches were conducted with United Launch Alliance rockets, Amazon's plans are much broader. Amazon has planned to have over 80 launches using multiple vendors to achieve LEO, including SpaceX, Arianespace, ULA and Jeff Bezos' own space company Blue Origin.

What is Starlink? Starlink is a satellite internet service created by SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company. The company had its first launch in 2019. Unlike traditional internet providers that use ground-based infrastructure like fiber optic cables, Starlink delivers high-speed internet through a network of LEO satellites. Starlink and Amazon tend to refer to the space-based network as a 'constellation' of satellites. The system is specifically designed to provide reliable internet connectivity to remote and rural areas where conventional services are unavailable or unreliable. Starlink differs from older satellite internet technologies by using thousands of smaller satellites positioned closer to Earth, resulting in faster speeds and lower latency. Starlink customers receive a kit that contains a satellite dish, mounting hardware and a Wi-Fi router. Once installed, the dish communicates with overhead satellites, which relay data to ground stations and back to users. As of early 2025, Starlink has deployed approximately 8,000 satellites in low Earth orbit and provides services to users in over 100 countries.

How do Starlink and Project Kuiper compare? Starlink and Project Kuiper differ in some ways, one of which is their technology. Project Kuiper's technology uses a custom-designed "Prometheus" chip that combines the processing power of a 5G modem, the capability of a cellular base station and microwave backhaul antenna functions. This chip is used in terminals, satellites and ground gateway antennas. Starlink uses phased array antenna technology to enable low-latency connectivity. The end-user hardware options also differ slightly. Project Kuiper Standard terminal. 11-inch square design, less than 1 inch thick, weighs less than 5 pounds, delivers up to 400 Mbps.

11-inch square design, less than 1 inch thick, weighs less than 5 pounds, delivers up to 400 Mbps. Ultra-compact. 7-inch square, weighing just 1 pound, offers speeds up to 100 Mbps, designed for residential customers.

7-inch square, weighing just 1 pound, offers speeds up to 100 Mbps, designed for residential customers. High-bandwidth model. Larger 19x30-inch rectangular design for enterprise, government, and telecommunications use, delivering speeds up to 1 Gbps. Starlink Mini. Compact design designed for portability and on-the-go internet access with download speeds of 25–150 Mbps.

Compact design designed for portability and on-the-go internet access with download speeds of 25–150 Mbps. Standard. Download speeds of 25–150 Mbps; suitable for residential users and everyday internet applications.

Download speeds of 25–150 Mbps; suitable for residential users and everyday internet applications. Standard Actuated. Similar to Standard, includes motorized self-orienting capability for optimal satellite connection.

Similar to Standard, includes motorized self-orienting capability for optimal satellite connection. High Performance. Download speeds of 25–220 Mbps. Enhanced performance in extreme environments; includes motorized self-orienting capability.

Download speeds of 25–220 Mbps. Enhanced performance in extreme environments; includes motorized self-orienting capability. Flat High Performance. Similar to High Performance, designed for mobility applications and challenging environments.

Similar to High Performance, designed for mobility applications and challenging environments. Enterprise. Designed for fixed-site business applications. Download speeds of 25–220 Mbps. The chart below highlights other comparisons between the two satellite projects. Feature Project Kuiper Starlink Parent Company Amazon SpaceX Founded April 2019 January 2015 First operational satellite launch April 28, 2025 May 6, 2019 Satellites in orbit 27 (as of May 2025), aiming for 3,236 total 7,300+ (as of May 2025), aiming for 12,000+ Orbit altitude 550 kilometers 440 kilometers Launch partners ULA, Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX SpaceX Operational status First launch completed; commercial service pending - expected by the end of 2025 Operational services in 100+ countries Internet speeds Up to 400 Mbps (standard terminal) 25-2Mbps (standard); higher for premium Pricing Details have not been released Standard kit: $349; monthly plans: $80-$120 Corporate integration Integration with AWS and Amazon ecosystem Synergies with SpaceX launch operations Launch frequency 80+ launches planned over several years Dozens of launches annually, rapid expansion

How will satellites address security? As with all modern forms of communication, security is a primary concern. Both Project Kuiper and Starlink satellites aim to address the security challenges of satellite communications with a series of steps including the following: Encryption . Both Project Kuiper and Starlink integrate end-to-end encryption protocols with multiple redundant security layers

. Both Project Kuiper and Starlink integrate end-to-end encryption protocols with multiple redundant security layers Threat detection. The integration with AWS infrastructure provides Project Kuiper with advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities. Starlink is also deploying capabilities to detect and quickly remediate against attacks.

The integration with AWS infrastructure provides Project Kuiper with advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities. Starlink is also deploying capabilities to detect and quickly remediate against attacks. Software updates. Starlink has already benefited from multiple software updates, and the satellites have been designed to enable frequent patching to address any emerging vulnerabilities.

Starlink has already benefited from multiple software updates, and the satellites have been designed to enable frequent patching to address any emerging vulnerabilities. Physical protection. Satellites must also be shielded from physical threats, including the risk of space debris, which is a concern that both Amazon and Starlink track.

When will satellites be available for the internet? Project Kuiper is still in its early deployment phase. Amazon has announced plans to begin limited beta testing with select customers in late 2025, following the deployment of a larger portion of its constellation. Full commercial service is expected to roll out gradually in 2026, starting with the U.S. and expanding internationally. Starlink has been operational since November 2020. As of May 2025, the company had operations in over 125 countries and claimed to have over five million users.