Could the iPhone 15's USB-C port drive device consolidation?

We've all seen technologies that appear just long enough to stir up discussion, only to disappear into the background noise shortly thereafter.

Once in a while, there might be a breakthrough that renews the excitement. You might see something new and thrilling with cold fusion or superconductor technology, but only for a time until it disappears again.

For end-user computing (EUC), the technology that fits that description the most -- the cold fusion of EUC, if you will -- is the Nirvana Phone.

This time around, the catalyst driving the renewed attention is the iPhone 15 and its transition to USB-C. Switching to USB-C has opened up universal use cases that once relied on adapters to leverage Apple's proprietary Lightning port, if they existed at all. Here are some of the most intriguing aspects of this:

USB-C can now be the single cable needed for an end user's devices.

Apple iPhones can now be used as a power bank to charge other devices.

Data transfer between devices is easier without special cables.

Transfers to external storage is simple.

Peripheral support, such as keyboards or ethernet adapters, and connection to TVs and computer displays are easier.

It's those last items -- peripheral support and connection to TVs and computer displays -- that are responsible for the renewed discussion around Nirvana Phone. But before we get started there, let's take a walk down memory lane.

What is the Nirvana Phone? The Nirvana Phone concept started in 2011 the way most things do when a desktop virtualization person sees a new kind of device: They try to turn it into a thin client. In this case, it was a powerful smartphone called the Motorola Atrix coupled with Citrix Receiver. When plugged into a dock that broke out the phone's connectivity and enabled the device to connect to a keyboard, mouse and monitor, the Atrix became a thin client. I won't venture a guess as to whether the Nirvana Phone concept will take off this time, other than to say that this is likely the last time it will flare up. At the time, the convergence of a smartphone and a desktop client was significant, and the use cases for a truly portable, "follow-me" desktop for the masses was very interesting. However, as with many technologies, the Nirvana Phone ended up being a solution looking for a problem. Users wanted their phone to be their phone, and no amount of Bluetooth headsets or other peripherals would help the concept find widespread usage. As phones became more powerful, more users adopted smartphones. The phones themselves became a significant part of organizations' EUC strategies. The Nirvana Phone concept would flare up from time to time, but it never really got back to the level of enthusiasm it first saw.