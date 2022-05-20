Ethernet vs. Carrier Ethernet: How do they differ?

Most people are familiar with Ethernet. In the home, Ethernet connects desktop computers and laptops to printers and routers. In the office, Ethernet connects computers to servers and the internet. Essentially, Ethernet is a LAN that connects devices via physical cables and carries data over a limited distance.

Carrier Ethernet, on the other hand, is a set of services that carry data over long distances. Network service providers offer carrier internet to connect geographically distributed facilities within an enterprise or connect enterprises to other enterprises and the internet. Enterprises can also take advantage of Carrier Ethernet capabilities to build networks and connect their facilities without relying on a network service provider.

While the word Ethernet appears in both terms, traditional Ethernet and Carrier Ethernet differ significantly.

What is Ethernet? Ethernet is a LAN technology specified by ISO and IEEE wireless standards, which define types of cables, electrical signals, data formats and protocols that control data transfer between stations connected to the wire. ISO and IEEE defined the Ethernet standard using data formats that worked with LANs, such as maximum and minimum packet sizes and header and trailer formats. Each Ethernet standard, such as 802.3 and 802.3z, specifies cable lengths, transmission speeds and media type. When it was developed in the 1970s, Ethernet was initially limited to a 10 Mbps data rate using coax cable and competed with other types of LAN technology, such as token ring. But Ethernet has proven to be reliable, efficient and less expensive than its competitors and is, by far, the dominant LAN technology today. Ethernet segments are limited to lengths of 100 meters because stations connected to Ethernet share a communication medium. If two stations send messages at the same time, both signals distort and become unreadable. Stations detect the collision and retransmit the message, but they could fail to detect the error if they're physically located too far apart. The speed of light through the cable determines the maximum distance. Network professionals can circumvent the 100-meter Ethernet length limit and build networks that span buildings or complexes by connecting individual segments with switches and routers. Building a network that spans longer distances requires the use of WAN services, like Carrier Ethernet.