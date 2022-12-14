5G expectations high, despite underwhelming adoption rates

As digital transformation remains a high priority for most organizations, the technological landscape has shifted toward innovations like augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT and the metaverse. According to IEEE, 5G is one key technology expected to enable these innovations in the future.

IEEE recently conducted a study that surveyed 350 global IT professionals, such as CTOs, CIOs and IT directors. In its October 2022 "Impact of Tech in 2023" report, the organization found that a large number of professionals, almost 48%, believe 5G will be one of the most important areas of technology in 2023. Respondents said they believe 5G will play a key role in various industry sectors while 6G development expands.

Future 5G expectations Survey respondents reported on the industry sectors they believe technology will influence the most in 2023, with 40% of respondents ranking telecommunications in the top spot. Expectations for 5G are high because of its advanced capabilities. For example, an overwhelming 97% of respondents said they believe 5G will influence vehicle connectivity and automation. Respondents also reported the belief that 5G will play a part in enabling remote learning, telehealth and sustainability. 5G hopes in 2023, despite struggles in 2022 While much of the industry has high hopes for 5G, some experts believe it might not be able to deliver its most anticipated capabilities in 2023. According to a November 2022 research study from S&P Global, the telecom service industry faced financial challenges in 2022 that could delay some of the biggest prospects for 5G. Like many sectors in 2022, the telecom service industry struggled with inflation. 5G providers faced additional struggles regarding high competition from other industries, like mobile virtual network operators and private fiber network operators. 5G adoption numbers were also smaller than expected. With these setbacks in mind, S&P Global predicted the B2B sector will be the biggest area for monetary growth for 5G providers in 2023. S&P Global's report also stated that, as the technology continues to develop, new use cases and benefits for 5G will emerge, such as private networking support, network infrastructure cloudification and fixed wireless access (FWA). The FWA market has increased exponentially, and it could present the best opportunity for broadband connectivity growth in 2023. For example, FWA subscribers in the U.S. increased from 2 million to 4 million between June 2021 and June 2022, the report said. 5G-enabled satellite communications Satellite communications will be another hopeful area for 5G in 2023. Approximately 95% of respondents told IEEE satellite communications will be important because of their ability to enable ubiquitous connectivity in any area. Experts expect satellite communications to improve connectivity in rural areas in 2023. Although most satellite communications deployments are still in the early stages, mobile network operators (MNOs) and technology companies in the U.S. have started to release or have announced their plans to release low Earth orbit services. The next 5G New Radio network update will include a nonterrestrial network specification, which will support 5G satellite devices.