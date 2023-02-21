10 important components of SDN controllers

The concept of software-defined networking would fall apart without SDN controllers. SDN relies on the controller to enable a centralized platform for management, configuration and programmability.

A compelling benefit of SDN controllers is automation. Instead of manually configuring individual devices, network engineers can configure and distribute policies via the SDN controller. The controllers also support flexible path routing, reliability and visibility.

But some challenges with controllers include performance evaluation and controller selection, according to the book SDN-Supported Edge-Cloud Interplay for Next Generation Internet of Things from Taylor & Francis Group. In the book, Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Arun Solanki, Sambit Kumar Mishra, Bibhudatta Sahoo and Anand Nayyar compiled discussions on the convergence of edge computing, SDN and IoT.

Common SDN controllers include Floodlight, Nox, OpenDaylight, Open Network Operating System, Pox, Ryu and Trema. So, how do network teams choose from the various options? Some network engineers might prefer to select an SDN controller based on performance factors, such as throughput, latency and CPU usage, according to the editors. Others might look at the major features of a controller.

Here are 10 common features of SDN controllers:

OpenFlow -- a southbound API that directs flow requests forwarded by switches to a controller and vice versa. GUI -- receives and shows data about forwarding devices, configuration and application deployment. Northbound REST API -- enables communication between applications and the controller. Clustering -- improves scalability and controller performance. Quantum API -- calls from controller to cloud services. Synchronization -- responsible for how controllers store and respond to network data. Productivity -- affects the ease with which developers can create applications and use the controller's programming language. Partnership support -- the level of third-party support. Platform support -- the compatibility of SDN controllers with various OSes. Modularity -- the ability to create instructions and subroutines.

But the selection process might not be as clear as comparing performance versus features. Instead, network teams might need to use a hybrid approach that considers controller criteria, alternatives and priorities.

Below is a chapter excerpt from SDN-Supported Edge-Cloud Interplay for Next Generation Internet of Things: "Performance Evaluation Methods for SDN Controllers." This chapter explores different components of SDN controllers and methods network teams can use to select a controller.

