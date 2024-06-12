Mass General Brigham tackles network upgrade, AI pilots

With approximately 2.6 million patients a year in its hospital ecosystem, Mass General Brigham can't afford to be stagnant.

Like most organizations today, Boston-based Mass General Brigham has created an AI strategy to generate value, piloting initiatives that could benefit its patients, doctors and researchers, said Nallan Sriraman, CTO of Mass General Brigham, during a session at the Cisco Live 2024 conference in Las Vegas.

Sriraman is responsible for the hospital's digital and technology strategy. He also oversees operations, which includes "making sure the plumbing works." This plumbing is the foundation of Mass General Brigham -- the networks, data center, cloud and applications the hospital develops. And, according to Sriraman, the foundation was outdated.

So, while AI is part of Mass General Brigham's overall technology plans, Sriraman had to put on his "chief plumbing officer" hat and fix the foundation, too.

Fixing the foundation Mass General Brigham has two academic medical centers, three specialty hospitals and 12 community hospitals across New England. Supporting that ecosystem are approximately 5,000 doctors, 39,000 nurses, 15,000 researchers and 85,000 employees. But the hospital's network design was more than 10 years old, and its devices hadn't been refreshed in five years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain slowdowns. One of the priorities for Sriraman was modernizing the network with software-defined networking from Cisco to better support end-to-end network performance throughout the hospital ecosystem. "If your robotic surgical machine in the [operating room] gets disconnected from the network, you're stopping surgery in the middle," Sriraman said. "Everything we do in the hospital is extremely connected." In addition, Sriraman said his team is investing in the following areas: Updating and patching the hospital's devices to the latest versions.

Replacing endpoint devices, such as desktops and laptops.

Investing in data analytics for asset management and research. For example, asset management helps the hospital predict the time frame of a patient moving from the emergency room to a hospital bed, while data analytics gives hospital researchers access to data they can use to cure diseases.