Mass General Brigham tackles network upgrade, AI pilots
As Mass General Brigham updated its decades-old network and invested in other upgrades, the hospital ecosystem also developed a measured approach to AI implementation.
With approximately 2.6 million patients a year in its hospital ecosystem, Mass General Brigham can't afford to be stagnant.
Like most organizations today, Boston-based Mass General Brigham has created an AI strategy to generate value, piloting initiatives that could benefit its patients, doctors and researchers, said Nallan Sriraman, CTO of Mass General Brigham, during a session at the Cisco Live 2024 conference in Las Vegas.
Sriraman is responsible for the hospital's digital and technology strategy. He also oversees operations, which includes "making sure the plumbing works." This plumbing is the foundation of Mass General Brigham -- the networks, data center, cloud and applications the hospital develops. And, according to Sriraman, the foundation was outdated.
So, while AI is part of Mass General Brigham's overall technology plans, Sriraman had to put on his "chief plumbing officer" hat and fix the foundation, too.
Fixing the foundation
Mass General Brigham has two academic medical centers, three specialty hospitals and 12 community hospitals across New England. Supporting that ecosystem are approximately 5,000 doctors, 39,000 nurses, 15,000 researchers and 85,000 employees.
But the hospital's network design was more than 10 years old, and its devices hadn't been refreshed in five years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain slowdowns. One of the priorities for Sriraman was modernizing the network with software-defined networking from Cisco to better support end-to-end network performance throughout the hospital ecosystem.
"If your robotic surgical machine in the [operating room] gets disconnected from the network, you're stopping surgery in the middle," Sriraman said. "Everything we do in the hospital is extremely connected."
In addition, Sriraman said his team is investing in the following areas:
- Updating and patching the hospital's devices to the latest versions.
- Replacing endpoint devices, such as desktops and laptops.
- Investing in data analytics for asset management and research.
For example, asset management helps the hospital predict the time frame of a patient moving from the emergency room to a hospital bed, while data analytics gives hospital researchers access to data they can use to cure diseases.
Evaluating AI's value
Mass General Brigham is known as an innovative hospital ecosystem, Sriraman said, so it's unsurprising that AI is an important initiative. But the hospital takes a careful approach to implementing AI, following its tagline of using AI and generative AI (GenAI) responsibly and appropriately.
"Not every problem can be solved by GenAI or AI," he said. As a result, Sriraman said he and his team take the following steps when considering where to apply AI:
- Evaluate appropriate use cases for AI.
- Assess performance, and ensure ongoing monitoring of the AI tool.
- Build the technology infrastructure to support GenAI.
- Ensure governance to define and adjudicate the responsible use of AI.
The hospital has launched AI pilots to take notes during doctor-patient encounters, read CT scans, build data models and reduce research time. In one use case, hospital researchers use AI to parse through patients' postpartum analysis and detect possible PTSD symptoms. Sriraman said they provided a secure system where researchers can enter sensitive personal health information into ChatGPT without OpenAI using that PHI for prompt engineering and training.
Sriraman acknowledged the buzz, excitement and anxiety around AI. But he stressed the importance of starting with small use cases and evaluating AI performance before going all in.
"Everything we do has an impact on patients, so we want to measure the performance of AI before we scale," Sriraman said.
