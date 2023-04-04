OnAsset logistics service taps Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon Sidewalk, a nationwide wireless network for IoT, lacks guaranteed connectivity and performance. Yet, OnAsset Intelligence believes it's good enough to improve its business-to-business logistics service significantly.

OnAsset, based in Irving, Texas, was one of the first companies to introduce a product leveraging Sidewalk, which Amazon recently opened to businesses. The wireless mesh network of Amazon Echo and Ring consumer devices reaches nine out of every 10 people in the United States.

OnAsset expects Sidewalk to be most beneficial for tracking goods on trucks heading to their final destinations in cities, which are the places where the concentration of Amazon devices is highest. The company launched last week a sensor called the Sentinel 200 that can communicate with a Sidewalk-enabled device within roughly a mile.

"It's just a natural fit," OnAsset CEO Adam Crossno said. "It's something we've been working on for some time in partnership with Amazon. We've been playing with this for a while."

OnAsset develops sensors to track individual items or complete shipments of manufactured goods. For climate-sensitive products, such as medicines, fine arts and vaccines, OnAsset's sensors can monitor temperature, humidity and light. They can also track whether fragile products, such as flat-screen TVs, remained upright during shipment.

OnAsset sensors send encrypted data to the company's internet gateway devices installed in ports, freight-forwarding warehouses, and air and train cargo facilities. Sensors within 430 yards of an OnAsset gateway send data to the company's cloud. Customers can see the information through an online portal or have the data directed to on-premises systems.

The problem OnAsset solves with Sidewalk is the data silence that occurs when a truck leaves the final warehouse and arrives at the receiving dock of the company that bought the goods. There are no gateways to receive data while the goods are in transit, and the company receiving the goods is unlikely an OnAsset customer.

OnAsset's Sentinel 200 sensors continue to send tracking data by tapping into Sidewalk over Bluetooth or LoRa, a low-power, long-range wireless technology. OnAsset could get similar coverage by installing a cellular radio on its sensors. However, that would increase costs and require a subscription fee to access the network.

"When you layer all of those things up, Sidewalk is very attractive from just a raw cost point of view," Crossno said.