Juniper goes AI-native with its networking platform

January is turning out to be a good month for Juniper Networks. HPE first announced its planned acquisition of Juniper, and Juniper has since released a significant set of product announcements related to AI.

The highlight for me is the AI-Native Networking Platform. While this AI platform was called out as one of the significant pieces of the acquisition, this launch really drives home its value. The platform demonstrates its extensibility by adding the data center networking domain, and the ability to simulate users, devices and application traffic on its Wi-Fi access points (APs). The platform does this using the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) for Data Center and Marvis Minis, which brings digital twin capabilities to simulate end users, clients, devices or app traffic.

In addition to these AIOps-related announcements, Juniper is also making the case for its network offerings to be deployed in support of GenAI GPU clusters.