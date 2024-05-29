Lessons from deploying private 5G

One of the more interesting "new" enterprise networking strategies to emerge over the past few years is the use of private, dedicated 5G technology as an alternative to fixed or Wi-Fi networking.

The basic idea is to take a technology that has been developing over the past decade for mobile services and apply it to address the reach, bandwidth and security issues faced by enterprises. 5G technology is anything but new, having launched in commercial mobile networks more than five years ago. But using it for private enterprise networking is a more recent development that has begun to gain significant acceptance and momentum in the past year or so.

Now that deployments are growing in number, we can assess if private 5G is delivering on its promises and figure out if it's a fad or a trend with staying power.

Private 5G technical expectations In May, TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group completed a study on private 5G adoption to gauge priorities and outcomes from enterprises considering deployment as well as those who have completed deployments. Along the way, we were able to compare how experiences matched expectations, and how opinions on various related issues changed once deployment was completed. What we found were some learnings and outcomes that could be helpful for any organization considering private 5G. For instance, about half of the future adopters said they had the following technical expectations for private 5G: Larger coverage area.

Higher device density.

Higher availability.

Greater throughput. Half of those who had completed deployment indicated that those same objectives had been realized. This is encouraging overall, as experience seems to align well with expectations from a technical perspective. But one technical area was less aligned. More than half of those planning deployment expected to receive the ability to host multiple cellular providers. Some enterprises might be disappointed, as a much lower percentage of current adopters identified that as a benefit they experienced.

Private 5G business benefits More significant variations in expectations appeared when it came to business benefits. The majority of future adopters cited the following as their top business benefit expectations: The ability to get real-time business insights.

The ability to generate new business. A reality check might be in order here. Those who had completed deployment reported that they realized these benefits at significantly lower rates. The contrast was most striking for large organizations with 10,000 or more employees. Over two-thirds of large organizations planning deployment expected the ability to get real-time business insights. Among current large organization adopters, however, not even one-third reported receiving this benefit. It wasn't all bad news, though. Respondents indicated some upside surprises in terms of business benefits. For instance, over half of current adopters experienced better productivity, well ahead of levels expected by future adopters. Similarly, over half of those who had completed deployment said they benefited from increased safety, exceeding expectations among those still planning deployment. The technical side of private 5G is pretty well understood, but mileage might vary when it comes to the business benefits side of the equation. The bottom line: The technical side of private 5G is pretty well understood, but mileage might vary when it comes to the business benefits side of the equation.