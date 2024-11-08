A guide to Li-Fi technology

The last couple of decades have brought a significant increase in wireless access technologies. As wireless technologies continue to evolve, alternate wireless sources have become available, such as visible light.

Some wireless technologies are now deeply embedded in the technical fabric of work and personal connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular. Others, such as Long Range WAN, are more utilitarian and known only to those with targeted technical interests. However, all these technologies still use radio frequencies (RF) to send and receive signals.

Among the more exotic wireless technologies is Li-Fi, the light-based wireless technology. Though still a niche product, Li-Fi might eventually find a range of high-bandwidth utilizations across a wide swath of use cases.

What is Li-Fi? Li-Fi products use visible light communications and similar techniques to modulate light at various wavelengths to send and receive data at short ranges. Like Wi-Fi, Li-Fi uses the 802.11 standard for wireless technology. Li-Fi is comparable to Wi-Fi for client access that connects mainstream devices to the internet. It can also offer a utility-oriented option similar to ultra-wideband wireless in specific scenarios.

Use cases for Li-Fi Fundamentally, Li-Fi is a client access technology. In that context, Li-Fi-capable devices connect to a nearby access point (AP). Traffic then flows across the light and onto the network wiring to a local network or internet destinations -- just as with Wi-Fi. Li-Fi can also be a short-range, point-to-point interconnect mechanism. This possibility creates other interesting use cases. If the technology catches on, the following applications are just some of the many ways enterprises can expect to use Li-Fi: Simple client device access at home or work.

Any setting where less overall radio signal presence is beneficial -- for example, medical environments, aircrafts and military facilities.

Device interconnects in a range of systems from building controls to audiovisual systems.

Underwater exploration.

Virtual reality environments where Wi-Fi can't deliver required reliability or bandwidth.

Advantages and challenges of Li-Fi One of Li-Fi's notable achievements is it can isolate itself from spectral overlap with other technologies. As a result, Li-Fi signals don't interfere with wireless devices operating on RF. This enables faster transmission speeds and hybrid systems. Expected speeds are anywhere from a few megabits per second to tens or even hundreds of gigabits per second -- on par with the latest Wi-Fi standards and 5G performance claims. Security is another advantage, though it comes with some challenges. Li-Fi has a short range and in-room limits as light cannot penetrate walls. This is a security advantage, making signal intercept extremely difficult. However, it also limits system scalability. If Li-Fi stays a niche market, Li-Fi products will be expensive and potentially proprietary in function. Li-Fi APs set up as rogue devices on business LANs will be almost impossible to detect. Another challenge is determining exactly how much light Li-Fi needs to function. Some products require visible light, while others function even in perceived darkness.