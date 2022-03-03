Business benefits of an Agile networking approach

As other departments within IT embrace Agile approaches to their operational practices, network teams are grappling to keep up due to outdated philosophies and processes. This can lead to situations where the business is constantly waiting on network configuration changes in order to bring new digital services online.

Let's learn why this delay is occurring and how a shift from legacy network operations (NetOps) models toward an Agile approach can lead to efficient digital transformation.

Legacy NetOps principles were intentionally slow Enterprise networks of old were designed to be static. Their sole purpose was to push frames and packets from one location to another. Any changes network engineers made to production networks were carefully planned, rare and typically consisted of making several major changes at once, as opposed to smaller, incremental changes. The thought behind this slow and methodical approach was that network infrastructure served as the foundation for all other apps and services riding across it. Thus, stability and simplicity were paramount.

Modern networks are responsible for much more In addition to switching, routing and some basic access control mechanisms found in traditional networks, modern network hardware and software are now responsible for a host of other infrastructure services. These include the following: network security, i.e., firewalls, data encryption, intrusion detection and intrusion prevention systems, network sandboxing, etc.;

multipath WAN optimization;

load balancing; and

remote access. The evolution of virtualization within data centers, clouds and edge compute points of presence has also led to several software-defined configuration, management, and performance and security optimization functionalities. If properly used, these tools can deliver insights into how small configuration changes to a production network can significantly benefit end-user performance on a per-service and per-application basis.

Benefits of an Agile networking approach As the name suggests, an Agile approach to networking focuses on rapid but calculated changes to the network. In turn, these minor and frequent changes help increase application performance, enhance data security and support the rapid rollout of business applications and services. A network that provides regular improvements to end-user experience can significantly affect the overall success of a business. In addition to those factors, secondary benefits of Agile networking may include the following: increased network operations visibility with other critical IT teams;

customer satisfaction gains, as apps, features and services can be deployed into production faster and with better performance;

automation practices that lower the risk of configuration change mistakes due to human error; and

networks that are built and managed with higher levels of adaptability and scalability. Some of the major benefits of Agile networking include improved customer experience and enhanced data security.