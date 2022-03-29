What is the role of machine learning in networking?

Machine learning is a branch of AI focused on programming computers to solve problems without human involvement.

Network performance management, security and health management tools all use ML to power better analytics. ML-based tools are excellent at learning normal network behavior and highlighting relatively abnormal actions. The tools implement one or more computational models, such as neural networks or genetic algorithms, to improve a pattern-matching algorithm.

The behavior of biological neurons serves as the basis for neural networks. Artificial neurons, or software, connect to each other in layers. Neurons in one layer send signals to neurons in the next, along weighted connections. Receiving signals of sufficient strength triggers a neuron to send an output: normal or abnormal. Through a training process, the ML system tunes the sent signals and the weightings on the connections.

Genetic algorithms also draw inspiration from nature. Developers start with multiple methods of identifying the correct output based on input data and then use ML to mimic what nature does: weed out the least-fit methods, mix and mutate the survivors, and repeat the cycle to improve results over time.