Machine learning vs. neural networks: What's the difference?

Machine learning and neural networks are two common terms in AI -- but what do they mean, and how do they differ?

Machine learning is a subset of AI. ML uses an algorithm, known as a model, to ingest and process data. That data is used to train, or teach, the ML model how to make decisions or reach conclusions.

Once trained, the model can ingest new data and make decisions or predictions based on that data. As a simple example, an online retailer might use ML to review a customer's purchases and preferences, then make future purchase recommendations to the customer based on their prior behaviors and choices.

ML models can be categorized as supervised, unsupervised or semisupervised, which refers to the degree of human intervention and feedback used to train the algorithm.

Generally, ML models require a significant amount of human effort to train. In the retailer example, training the ML model requires collecting, cleaning and analyzing data from customers with prior activity and recorded behaviors.

Other ML implementations might rely on a dedicated person to deliberately train the model to help the system identify patterns, perform tasks and reach accurate conclusions. ML typically depends on structured data available in known, well-standardized types or formats, such as a database.

Machine learning, deep learning and neural networks are all types of AI, but differ in specific aspects.

Deep learning and neural networks: A subset of ML Deep learning is a variant of ML that supports narrower but more detailed learning. Deep learning models make extensive use of automation, ingesting and using unstructured data -- such as text and images -- to build comprehensive decision-making abilities. Neural networks, a type of ML algorithm, are typically the foundation of algorithms used in deep learning models. Sometimes referred to as artificial neural networks or simulated neural networks, neural networks are designed to mimic brain functions -- namely how neurons signal to one another. Neural networks comprise layers of decision-making nodes: an input layer, numerous decision-making layers and an output layer. Each node is an artificial neuron, which makes a computation decision that has a weight and a threshold. When a node's inputs sum to a value above the threshold, the node sends data to one or more nodes in the network' s next layer; if not, no data is passed. Types of neural networks include feedforward, recurrent, convolutional and modular. These terms refer to how data is passed from node to node across the neural network. The architecture of a neural network makes the computing process highly associative and extremely efficient, similar to a brain. In effect, neural networks are collections of algorithms capable of identifying patterns. This makes them ideal for classifying and organizing data. As such, neural networks often form the backbone of complex tasks such as speech and image recognition.