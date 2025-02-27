What is network analytics?

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the data used to manage and secure data networks. By collecting and analyzing network data with an automated analytics application, IT admins and decision-makers can identify issues related to a network's security, reliability or performance, and determine what steps are needed to improve those aspects.

What is the purpose of network analytics? Network analytics provides deeper insight into how an organization is using its network and how the network is performing. IT can use analytics to improve security, fine-tune performance, troubleshoot subtle problems, predict traffic trends, spot potential trouble and perform deep forensic investigations and audits. In the past, analysts would manually collect network data from multiple sources, such as network devices, switches and servers. The data might've been related to data speeds, latency, congestion and so on. Today, many traditional network analytics processes are automated, allowing for easier and deeper analyses and faster resolutions to operational issues. In addition, some analytic applications are augmented with artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the creation of highly intelligent networks that can both identify and resolve problems, as well as self-configure or self-optimize based on evolving conditions or circumstances.

Network analytics use cases Network analytics provides useful insights that allow network managers to get visibility into enterprise networks. This visibility is crucial for identifying congestion and bottlenecks, and for performing root cause analyses. They can also use the insights to investigate security gaps or lapses, evaluate the health of devices on the network and to remediate issues before they can cause an adverse impact on operations or users. IT teams, admins and managers can also use network analytics to enhance performance and ensure that it meets a desired benchmark. By comparing real-time incoming network data with preprogrammed models of ideal network performance, network analytics solutions can identify undesirable deviations or anomalies. More importantly, the analytics app can recommend actions that might eliminate the anomalies and improve network performance and reliability. Network analytics is also crucial to building a zero-trust environment. Zero-trust architectures require a way to close the loop between policy and observed network behavior. Analytics solutions that look for bad network behavior and anomalies close that loop, thus helping organizations eliminate the security gaps created by traditional castle-and-moat cybersecurity and strengthening their security posture.

How does network analytics work? A network analytics solution collects and aggregates real-time data from the network and its various elements, including endpoints, hosts, servers, switches and so on. When collecting data from devices, it might use multiple protocols like NetFlow, traceroute and Simple Network Management Protocol, or SNMP. It might also include many kinds of server sources like syslog, Active Directory, RADIUS and DHCP, and use different ways to collect the data and build a contextual, usable database of information. Common methods include deep packet inspection (DPI) and streaming telemetry. After collecting data, the analytic application identifies useful patterns and correlations that can then help teams take appropriate actions and make decisions to improve network security and performance. Moreover, by collecting data from multiple sources, the application can provide a detailed and multidimensional picture of the state of the network. This picture is crucial to help IT teams to monitor the entire network, quickly detect security threats in any part and improve the security of all connected devices. Powerful analytics solutions automatically and continuously compare the current state of a network with a model of optimal performance. If a deviation is detected, an alarm is raised so teams can investigate further. For example, unusual traffic on an endpoint device might indicate that it has been infected with malware. The application might detect such traffic and present its findings so that decision-makers can review the findings and take the appropriate actions. Context is important when collecting data because it enables the application to understand the underlying network conditions and specific circumstances before flagging a potential anomaly. This minimizes the chances that it will be a false positive, so network teams are less likely to waste time or effort. Enterprise network managers employ a variety of tools to ensure that their networks function well and in a secure manner.

Network analytics for predictive analysis Predictive network analytics is another important application that is of particular interest to network and security operations personnel. By harnessing AI techniques such as machine learning, network analytics tools steadily improve at predicting future issues based on current environmental data. These newer techniques enable tools to ingest and correlate more data of more types from more sources. This, in turn, powers major improvements in the tools' ability to understand the normal behaviors of network entities -- whether hardware, software or human -- and to extrapolate likely changes in that baseline. They supplement historical trending with projections of future trending. The newer capabilities can also power better detection of anomalous behavior, potentially indicating misconfiguration, current or incipient malfunction in a system, or current or incipient attacks. Such tools can provide predictions of likely future issues. They can interpret the gradual degradation of performance in a device, such as an upcoming failure in a network interface card. The complexity of network management can be offset using modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation.

Requirements for network analytics To take advantage of network analytics, enterprises need infrastructure capable of producing network performance and usage data, both low-level and high-level. That data includes the following: Bit rates through a particular physical network port.

Collision and packet drop rates at a port.

Latencies for traffic through a port.

Number of packets or flows affected by specific security policies.

Number of packets or flows originating from or to any given entity, including location, device, application or identity. Enterprises also need centralized systems to collect, store and analyze this enormous amount of information used by analytic apps. To be useful, network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of other big data initiatives: ad hoc querying and reporting, dashboards, and flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends over time and anomalous events. Such tools must either be embedded in the analytics app or the app must be able to integrate with key network management systems to enable activities such as sending events to a network operations center console or a zero-trust policy engine.