Review the components of VMware SASE Platform

Editor's note: This article is part seven in a series that looks at SASE vendors and their platforms. These vendors were chosen regardless of size or ranking. Instead, they were selected based on enterprise interest and competitive bids that our expert has encountered while consulting customers.

When people think of virtualization and IT, most of them also think of VMware. So, it's no surprise that network professionals planning to virtualize their networks include VMware on their list of vendors.

VMware has stitched together a broad Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering that ticks all the right boxes. Does that then make VMware the SASE answer to enterprise networking and security challenges? Let's find out.

What is SASE? As we've discussed in previous articles, SASE represents the convergence of networking and security capabilities. It's ideally delivered as a cloud-native service instead of using edge appliances that are common to IT. While SASE encompasses about a dozen security capabilities, the focus is less on a feature-by-feature comparison and more about reducing complexity through integration. This integration enables IT to deliver consistent, accurate and high-performance security and connectivity to users globally with minimal administration and overhead. It's that last part that's so important -- minimal administration and overhead. The capabilities SASE vendors provide are nothing new. We've long had firewalls, cloud access security brokers (CASBs) and the rest of the lot. What is new is the convergence of those technologies into a global, cloud-delivered service architecture. Those changes make for a revolutionary approach in the way SASE connects and secures the enterprise.

Components of VMware SASE Platform VMware documentation describes VMware SASE Platform as a cloud-native platform that brings together cloud networking and cloud security "to deliver flexibility, agility, protection and scale for enterprises of all sizes." The company says it's unique in how its points of presence (PoPs) act as an on-ramp to SaaS and other cloud services. Several VMware products comprise the VMware SASE Platform. To connect into VMware SASE, sites run VMware software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) edge devices; remote users connect through VMware Workspace ONE. VMware claims both options comply with zero-trust network access (ZTNA) principles. The VMware SASE PoP strategy includes the following components: VMware Secure Access enables ZTNA-based access.

enables ZTNA-based access. VMware SD-WAN Gateway provides cloud access. VMware claims more than 3,000 cloud gateways are available in hundreds of PoPs worldwide.

provides cloud access. VMware claims more than 3,000 cloud gateways are available in hundreds of PoPs worldwide. VMware Cloud Web Security integrates secure web gateway (SWG), CASB, data loss prevention (DLP), URL filtering and remote browser isolation (RBI).

integrates secure web gateway (SWG), CASB, data loss prevention (DLP), URL filtering and remote browser isolation (RBI). VMware NSX Cloud Firewall provides next-generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion prevention systems and intrusion detection systems. In addition to VMware SASE Platform, the vendor offers VMware Edge Network Intelligence, which uses AI for IT operations to provide end-to-end visibility from the WAN to the branch and LAN. Explore the VMware SASE Platform architecture.