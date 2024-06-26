How to become a cybersecurity architect

Are you interested in being the employee who helps their employer design its defensive strategy? If so, the role of cybersecurity architect might be for you.

Cybersecurity architects implement and maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to protect their company's digital assets. They develop strong security postures that not only safeguard data and networks, but do so without hindering employees' ability to access and manage assets and applications.

The cybersecurity architect position is a fundamental role that all organizations need, said Lester Nichols, director of security architecture and vice president of cybersecurity operations at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

But it isn't a job you can walk right into -- it takes years of preparation and experience.

Whether you're new to cybersecurity and interested in becoming a cybersecurity architect, an existing IT pro looking to transition to the role, or an existing or entry-level cybersecurity pro who wants to expand to a cybersecurity architect career, Nichols wrote Cybersecurity Architect's Handbook for you. The book provides everything you need to understand the complexities of the cybersecurity architect role and how to achieve it.

If you're just starting out, Nichols, a 25-year cybersecurity veteran, recommended honing skills in early roles, such as a network or system admin. These positions provide the skills and knowledge to draw upon as you advance down a cybersecurity architect career path.

Nichols also recommended you master the following three foundational areas:

Networking, so if someone provides you with a port or service, you understand its significance. Linux, since much of the internet is built on Linux and many security tools run some form of it. Scripting languages, whether it's Bash, Python, PowerShell, etc. This enables you to potentially automate a common task or expand a system's capabilities.

Cybersecurity Architect's

Handbook

These three areas cover "80 to 90% of the hard work," Nichols said. "Everything else builds upon them."

Effective communication is also critical, Nichols added. For example, understanding why the security team needs to implement specific controls and knowing how they could impact and frustrate the operational side of the house enable you, as cybersecurity architect, to foster a better relationship between the two teams.

The following excerpt from Chapter 7 of Cybersecurity Architect's Handbook provides a roadmap to becoming a cybersecurity architect. Read on to learn which paths can lead to the coveted cybersecurity architect role, including steps to get there, study schedule and training recommendations.

The journey It is important to remember that the journey begins with the first step. In this case, it is deciding where to go. While it is possible to just travel along life with no direction or destination, this can lead to great excitement or utter stagnation. Like a boat that has no rudder or sail, you are left to tidal forces to take you from place to place. This can definitely provide adventure and excitement but also has the potential to leave you stranded in the middle of the ocean without resources and at the mercy of the destructive power of an ocean storm. Your career can be as equally challenging, making the desired destination an important decision to make regardless of where you begin. Using Jeff Goldblum's character Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park as an example, he explains chaos theory using drops of water. Ian takes a drop of water and places it on the hand of another character, and it flows down the hand in a specific direction. He then repeats what he did initially. When the water rolls off in another direction the second time, he explains, "It changed, because tiny variations, the orientation of the hairs on your hands, the amount of blood distending your vessels, imperfections in the skin... never repeat and vastly affect the outcome." These are decisions we make along our journey. While many may head for the same destination, the path we take can vary and is unique to each individual. The journey from an entry-level position to a senior CSA is filled with crucial milestones. While rewarding, it requires strategic planning and avoidance of potential pitfalls to achieve career advancement. This guide serves as a roadmap highlighting core knowledge areas, necessary certifications, common job roles, and fundamental proficiencies at each stage of the cybersecurity career life cycle. It provides perspective on transitions between early technology jobs to mid-level security analyst roles, then specialist and engineer positions, and finally, the advanced architect level. By understanding the incremental evolution required at each level, aspiring cybersecurity professionals can thoughtfully chart their career trajectories, set targeted goals, and ultimately attain leadership roles in this critical and ever-evolving field. Whether starting from IT support, software development, systems administration, or network engineering, this guide outlines domains to expand into, skills to hone, credentials to acquire, and pitfalls to sidestep at each step of the cybersecurity career journey. The cybersecurity field offers a wide range of career growth opportunities, from entry-level roles to advanced architect positions. However, the path is not always linear and requires diligent planning, continuous skill-building, and avoiding potential pitfalls. This guide provides an overview of typical milestones and learning priorities at each stage, helping aspiring cybersecurity professionals chart out an optimal career progression strategy. Before we begin the discussion on the various pathways from getting into cybersecurity to becoming a CSA, it would be helpful to have a more visual representation to understand the direction and steps: Table 7.1 -- Pathway to becoming a CSA Initial entry-level roles Help desk support Software developer Network administrator Key intermediate steps Systems administrator Application security engineer Security engineer (focus areas such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDSs)/intrusion prevention systems (IPSs), and so on) Important certifications to obtain CompTIA (A+, Network+, Security+) Cisco (Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Security) International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)) Critical skills to develop Hands-on technical skills (networking, coding, systems, and so on) Communication and collaboration abilities Understanding of risk management frameworks Years of experience before the architect role Typically 7-10 years Deep expertise and well-rounded experience are key Architect job responsibilities Design and integrate security solutions Bridge technical capabilities and business needs Guide strategic roadmaps and governance The preceding table provides a visual representation of items that will be discussed in this chapter.