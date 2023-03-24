SMS pumping attacks and how to mitigate them

Not all cyber attacks infiltrate IT environments to steal information. Some attacks, still fueled by money, focus on fraud instead. One such fraud-based attack is SMS pumping.

What is SMS pumping?

In an SMS pumping attack, malicious actors take advantage of SMS systems connected to online forms or web apps -- for example, where users request a download link or one-time passcode (OTP). Attackers use bots to automatically input premium rate phone numbers into online forms connected to SMS systems. These numbers charge higher prices to contact, thereby providing more money to the mobile network operators (MNOs) that control those specific numbers. Attackers make their money by either exploiting unwitting MNOs or working with unscrupulous MNOs to receive a portion of the revenue generated from the premium rate phone numbers.

SMS pumping attacks are also known as SMS artificially inflated traffic, SMS OTP fraud or artificially generated traffic.

Approximately 6% of all SMS traffic between December 2021 and December 2022 was flagged as SMS pumping by Lanck Telecom. In February 2023, Elon Musk claimed SMS pumping attacks cost Twitter $60 million per year. Twitter removed two-factor authentication (2FA) via text -- except to verified Twitter Blue users -- due to these attacks. The move aimed to save money by limiting 2FA SMS use to only subscription customers.