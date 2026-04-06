What to know about red team testing and the law

While red team testing isn't always required by law, it has effectively become a compulsory cybersecurity measure.

That was the view of panelists at an RSAC 2026 session that zeroed in on the legal aspects of red team security testing. "Red teaming has emerged as an essential infosec discipline, and it is rapidly becoming a legal standard," said Scott Giordano, a partner with The CISO Law Firm.

From a legal perspective, results matter, and good intentions do not, said David Patariu, an attorney who has worked with Lenovo, Motorola and other tech companies. CISOs should be asking themselves how regulators and company boards will evaluate an organization's security program and testing practices. "They're going to say, 'Show me what you did, show me the documentation, show me how you approach these issues,'" Patariu said.

Adversarial testing is not only a good idea from a security standpoint, said CrowdStrike red team specialist Joey Melo, but it is moving closer to becoming necessary. Melo predicted that regulators and insurance companies will increasingly require companies to perform this type of testing.

Why testers and lawyers need to be on the same page An organization that spends money on red teaming has a lot to think about, including whether test results should be granted attorney-client privilege. "Those records could be discoverable in the case of a lawsuit," said Kip Boyle, a fractional CISO and founder of consulting firm Cyber Risk Opportunities. "Don't be sloppy about this. You can't get privileged just by copying attorneys on emails. That's not enough." Boyle said attorney-client privilege could be especially important when an organization chooses not to mitigate a finding revealed by red team testing. That detail, he cautioned, could become a smoking gun in some eventual lawsuit. What's essential is preparation, Patariu said. Trying to assert attorney-client privilege after an engineering group or product team conducts red team testing won't stand up to a challenge in court, he said. "It's going to look like you're just trying to hide the documents." To create a proper red team testing initiative, Patariu advised seeking legal advice before testing begins. In-house testers can't unilaterally assert attorney-client privilege. "If there's no lawyer in the to or the from field, that is the first place that assertion will fail," Patariu said. A formal testing program matters, the panelists said, because it can serve as a basis for determining whether a business is taking reasonable cybersecurity precautions. An organization that has documented its adversarial testing will be in a much better position to respond to difficult questions should they face regulatory action or a lawsuit. "Is it going to be a bunch of scattered Jira tickets and people in meetings saying, 'Oh, yeah, I think we do testing,'" Patariu said. "You have to have results. And then the question is: How did you mitigate it? What did you do after the fact? That's all part of this."