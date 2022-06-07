Microsoft details zero-trust transition, challenges

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the hardest parts of implementing zero trust at Microsoft had less to do with the technology, and more to do with employee comprehension and acceptance.

During an RSA Conference 2022 session Monday, Carmichael Patton, senior security architect at Microsoft, and Yulia Evgrafova, senior security service engineer at Microsoft, outlined lessons learned from the past three years of transitioning to a zero-trust framework. While collecting telemetry and enforcing multifactor authentication (MFA) were important steps, one of the most challenging aspects was gaining employee trust.

Patton attributed that to the inherent nature of zero trust.

"Zero trust is not a product. You can't buy it as a product off the shelf. It's also not a program," he said during the conference. "It's a strategy. It's a cultural change."

For Microsoft, the zero-trust strategy consisted of six pillars, including validating user identities; managing devices to ensure they're healthy; enforcing identity checks through various services and resources; granting network access based on users' roles and devices; implementing the principle of least privilege (POLP); and using pervasive telemetry to assess risk and detect potential threats.

But some of the pillars proved more difficult to implement and sell to Microsoft employees than others.

Zero-trust challenges Even among Microsoft's own security organization, which supports a bring-your-own-device workforce, Patton said there was a level of mistrust in what his team was trying to accomplish. For example, when Patton and Evgrafova asked security team members what zero trust means to them, they generated a word cloud with the responses. However, some of the answers included "I don't believe you," and "untrusted." Even within their own organization, he said, there was still a level of mistrust about deploying a zero-trust framework and how it could negatively impact their user experience. For example, POLP represented a major shift for Microsoft and its employees. "That honestly was a little bit of a struggle for us because we had generally provisioned broad access to everything," he said. Patton said even security team members questioned whether Microsoft wanted them to have access to company applications and services. As a result, implementing components such as MFA for account protection required user education and communication from the zero-trust steering committee. Microsoft security engineers detailed the benefits of implementing a zero-trust framework during a session at RSA Conference 2022. "It's not that we don't think you're valid, or your device is invalid," Patton said. "We want to make sure you are who you say you are through MFA." Evgrafova emphasized that zero trust is about convenience for the user, as well as consistency, no matter the system or the device. To reinforce the benefits of zero trust, such as improving security visibility and reducing the risk of compromised users and endpoints, Evgrafova recommended awareness programs and trainings. She said all Microsoft employees are educated on the simplest levels of zero trust. Additionally, the pair suggested starting with simple policies for device health and to focus on the user experience because "without adoption, your program will not be a success."