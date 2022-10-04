Tenable shifts focus, launches exposure management platform

In response to a rapidly growing attack surface, Tenable Inc. launched an exposure management platform intended to help organizations prioritize threats.

Tenable One, released Tuesday, is an assimilation of previous products and partnerships including Tenable.io's vulnerability management and web application scanning, as well as the vendor's cloud security, attack surface management and Active Directory (AD) security offerings. The company's goal with combining these offerings into one platform is to improve data analytics and enable a more proactive security posture for customers.

The Tenable One platform also includes new capabilities, such as Lumin Exposure View, which stems from the company's 2018 acquisition of Lumin, a risk analytics startup; Attack Path Analysis, which is designed to help security teams better mitigate threats; and Asset Inventory, which provides a comprehensive view of customers' IT assets.

While Tenable is known for its vulnerability management focus, fixing flaws alone might no longer suffice. The company said its shift to an exposure management platform is driven by the evolution and growth of the attack surface. In addition to keeping traditional software up to date, organizations have to worry about threats to the cloud, its data center and servers, along with protecting its AD, open source library exposures and security concerns around APIs.

Tenable's shift also highlights an ongoing problem where organizations fail to patch vulnerabilities in a timely manner, leaving them vulnerable to fixed flaws for months and sometimes years. For example, the Microsoft Exchange Server attacks from 2021 and the risks associated with unpatched VPNs that warranted continuous government alerts.

In a Tenable One white paper, the company called for a change to how vulnerabilities are handled.

"Traditional approaches to vulnerability management need to evolve into a comprehensive exposure management program, enabling users to translate data about assets, vulnerabilities and threats into actionable insights," Tenable wrote in the white paper.

The paper also issued a call for better communication "across the various infosec functions in the organization" to help different departments and constituencies respond to and address threats more effectively.