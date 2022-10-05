APTs compromised defense contractor with Impacket tools

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned enterprises of an attack it observed from advanced persistent threat actors against a defense contractor beginning last year.

In an alert Tuesday, CISA revealed it conducted incident response from November 2021 through last January on a defense industrial base (DIB) sector organization's network. While the initial access vector remains unknown, CISA discovered APT actors used Impacket, an open source Python toolkit, to move laterally across systems and installed China Chopper web shells to act as backdoors.

Though the attackers successfully compromised the DIB network and stole sensitive data using a custom exfiltration tool called CovalentStealer, the techniques didn't appear to be elaborate and could pose a potential risk to other enterprises. Impacket is a legitimate open source toolkit, for example, and there is no indication that any zero-day vulnerabilities were exploited.

Katie Nickels, director of intelligence at security vendor Red Canary, said adversaries favor Impacket because it allows them to retrieve credentials, issue commands, move laterally and deliver malware.

"Impacket regularly makes the Red Canary 'top 10' list of threats observed in customer environments -- in September, it was fourth most prevalent threat we observed," Nickels said in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "While Impacket is fairly easy to detect, it can be challenging to determine if the activity is malicious or benign without additional context."

Nickels added that approximately one third of the Impacket detections in 2021 were from confirmed testing.

CISA said it's "likely" that multiple APT groups compromised the unnamed defense contractor beginning in January 2021 when threat actors gained access to the DIB's Microsoft Exchange server. While the initial access vector is unclear, the APT actors used a compromised admin account and Windows command shells to shore up their control of the email server and eventually used Impacket tools, wmiexec.py and smbexec.py, to move laterally within the DIB's environment.

Another familiar tactic CISA noted was the use of VPNs to "conceal interaction with victim networks." In this case, the APT actors used M247 and SurfShark to remotely access the Microsoft Exchange Server, an attack surface that was widely abused last year.