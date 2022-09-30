Microsoft Exchange Server targeted with zero-day vulnerabilities

Two zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server are being exploited in the wild, nearly two years after similar attacks on the email server software affected a broad range of organizations.

In a blog post Thursday night, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating reported Exchange Server vulnerabilities and was "aware of limited targeted attacks." While the software giant is still working on security patches for the zero days, it did provide mitigation steps for on-premises customers.

The server-side-request forgery flaw (SSRF) is being tracked as CVE-2022-41040 and the remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability was assigned CVE-2022-41082. Similar to ProxyShell vulnerabilities in Exchange Server disclosed last year, attackers are chaining the vulnerabilities to access users' systems, though they only affect Microsoft Exchange Servers 2013, 2016 and 2019.

"In these attacks, CVE-2022-41040 can enable an authenticated attacker to remotely trigger CVE-2022-41082. It should be noted that authenticated access to the vulnerable Exchange Server is necessary to successfully exploit either of the two vulnerabilities," the Microsoft Security Response Center wrote in the blog post.

Additionally, Microsoft said successful attacks require PowerShell access.

While no patch is currently available, Microsoft is urging customers to apply URL Rewrite instructions that block the exploitation chain and to block exposed remote PowerShell ports. Blocking those ports can prevent authenticated attackers who can access PowerShell from triggering the RCE flaw, according to the blog.

TechTarget Editorial asked Microsoft for additional comment, but the company declined and referred to the blog post.

Even when a fix becomes available, problems with Exchange Servers in the past showed organizations are slow to patch, which can cause dire consequences.