Google unveils 'Downfall' attacks, vulnerability in Intel chips

LAS VEGAS -- Just when you thought it was safe for modern microprocessors after Meltdown and Spectre, a new vulnerability for Intel chips threatens to expose sensitive data.

Google on Tuesday disclosed "Downfall," a new class of attacks that exploits a vulnerability in speculative data gathering functions in superscalar processors, a market Intel dominates. The vulnerability, CVE-2022-40982, is caused by a memory optimization feature within modern Intel chip architectures and affects the company's Core processors, from the sixth-generation Skylake series to the 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips.

CVE-2022-40982 was first discovered by Daniel Moghimi, a senior research scientist at Google, who will discuss his findings during a Wednesday session at Black Hat USA 2023. The vulnerability allows a user to access and steal data from another user on the same CPU and could be used to obtain passwords, encryption keys and other high-value information.

Moghimi discovered that threat actors could abuse the gather instruction for Intel's superscalar processors, which are designed for faster accessing of data in memory. While gather is meant to collect data in memory and move it to the CPU's vector register, he found that the instruction leaked the data during speculative execution.

Moghimi spoke with TechTarget Editorial prior to the session about the vulnerability and the resulting Downfall attacks. In the wake of the Meltdown and Spectre disclosures in 2018, he took a greater interest in microprocessor flaws. And like a lot of security researchers, he said, he felt that the mitigations and fixes the major chipmakers deployed had essentially eliminated any future speculative or transient execution side-channel attacks.

The gather instruction is basically a tool that enables the data leaks. The root cause is that we have this memory inside the CPU core, and the CPU shares it with other applications, and isolating this memory is difficult. Daniel MoghimiSenior research scientist, Google

That was not the case. Moghimi said he began looking at the gather instruction last summer and soon discovered the Downfall attacks. While he reported the vulnerability to Intel in August 2022, public disclosure was held for a year because of the time needed to study the vulnerability and the implications of the attacks.

"I understood how this [gather] instruction worked, and that gave me the intuition that it could leak and steal data," he said. "I wasn't surprised that it leaked data from an application, but I was more surprised it would leak data from vector register files."

Moghimi explained that the vector register is essentially memory inside the CPU core that was introduced 15 years ago with the Advanced Vector Extensions technology, which was implemented in AMD and Intel x86 chips. "The root cause of this problem is actually not the gather instruction," he said. "The gather instruction is basically a tool that enables the data leaks. The root cause is that we have this memory inside the CPU core, and the CPU shares it with other applications, and isolating this memory is difficult."

To exploit CVE-2022-40982, Moghimi developed two attack techniques, which are detailed in his technical paper on Downfall. The first, Gather Data Sampling, is a "highly practical" attack, according to the Downfall-dedicated website, that allows an attacker to steal data from CPU components. The second attack, Gather Value Injection, gives threat actors the ability to turn the data leaks into microarchitectural data injections.

While Downfall attacks could be particularly devastating on CPUs in a cloud infrastructure or virtual machines and could affect a significant number of users on a shared system, Moghimi emphasized that the vulnerability poses a serious threat to endpoint devices as well. In fact, he said that in theory, it is possible to execute this attack in a web browser, though he cautioned that he had not tested such an exploit for Downfall.

"There are potential situations where your personal computer is infected with malware and that malware doesn't have access to all your files and resources, but this kind of exploit could enable that malware [to steal additional data]," he said.