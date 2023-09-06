Okta: 4 customers compromised in social engineering attacks

Okta confirmed four customers have been compromised in a social engineering campaign, though some questions remain about the attacks.

In a blog post last week, Okta disclosed a threat actor used social engineering to gain a highly privileged role in customer's Okta tenants. The threat actor called IT service desk personnel at targeted organizations and convinced them to reset all MFA factors for the organizations' highly privileged users.

Following the publication of the blog post, Okta confirmed to TechTarget Editorial that four customers were compromised between July 29 and Aug. 19, when the identity and access management (IAM) vendor initially started tracking the wave of attacks.

During the campaign, attackers gained privileges to Okta super administrator accounts, abused identity federation features and eventually impersonated users within the compromised organizations. In some cases, Okta observed the threat actor had passwords to privileged user accounts. In others, the threat actor was able to manipulate Active Directory, which stores authentication information, prior to calling the IT service desk and requesting the MFA reset.

Okta said the threat actor used an IP and device not previously associated with the user account to evade detection. Additionally, the adversary abused inbounded federation protocols to gain additional access to the target organization.

"The threat actor was observed configuring a second Identity Provider to act as an 'impersonation app' to access applications within the compromised Org on behalf of other users. This second Identity Provider, also controlled by the attacker, would act as a 'source' IdP in an inbound federation relationship (sometimes called 'Org2Org') with the target," the blog read.

The threat actor used the "source" identity provider (IDP) to enable single sign-on access for applications in the IDP of the targeted organization. It's unclear if the impersonation app was created through another IAM provider or if the attackers created their own IDP.

It's also unclear how the attackers were able to convince IT service personnel to reset MFA factors. Vishing threats have increased in recent years amid concerns about deepfake audio and video, many organizations have emphasized security awareness training to defend against social engineering attacks.

Kevin Greene, public sector CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity, said it's likely the threat actor spent a significant amount of time studying the targeted organizations to learn the identities and backgrounds of targeted users and executives. He also said it's possible the attackers used public tutorials and training material for Okta to learn how to abuse inbound federation and set up their own malicious IDP.

"You can't underestimate the amount of reconnaissance that threat actors do," he said.

Greene said the social engineering campaign highlights how identity infrastructure, particularly in the cloud, has become an attractive and broad attack surface for threat actors. He added that organizations should have up-to-date threat profiles to strengthen their cybersecurity postures and also install additional authorization requirements for certain high-level actions such as resetting MFA factors.