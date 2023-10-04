Okta debuts passkey support to combat account compromises

Responding to a rise in credential theft and advanced social engineering campaigns that can bypass multifactor authentication protections, Okta launched new passkey support at its Oktane 2023 user conference.

Okta's conference takes place in San Francisco this week. The identity and access management vendor announced new products and features related to authentication, phishing resistance and AI. Shiv Ramji, president of customer identity cloud at Okta, and Sagnik Nandy, president and chief development officer of Workforce Identity Cloud, spoke with TechTarget Editorial about the evolving threat landscape and customer concerns that contributed to the new offerings.

While effective single sign-on or multifactor authentication (MFA) protocols remain important to reduce the social engineering attack surface area, Nandy said they're no longer enough. The evolving threat even warranted Okta CSO David Bradbury to issue a recent notice to customers.

"David Bradbury released a reminder to all of our customers that social engineering isn't new, but it's the tactics attackers can use and how real the social engineering attacks can sound," Ramji said. "This is really important for us to figure out because we have to reduce that surface area."

Recent attacks show threat actors can possess wide knowledge of victims' environments, policies and employees. Attackers are using that knowledge to impersonate IT and other staff members to obtain MFA codes. Two such examples were disclosed last month. Developer platform Retool was breached after an attacker impersonated an IT staff member to conduct SMS-based phishing followed by a successful vishing call to obtain authentication logins. It led to the account take-over of one employee and gave the attacker substantial access to Retool's corporate network.

In addition, Okta disclosed last month that four customer organizations saw multiple highly privileged users compromised in another social engineering campaign that occurred between July 29 and Aug. 19. Okta revealed threat actors called IT service desk personnel at targeted organizations and convinced them to reset all MFA factors for administrator accounts. Caesars Entertainment, which disclosed a data breach and ransomware attack last month, was later revealed as one of four victims. Okta also confirmed MGM Resorts, which suffered massive disruptions from a ransomware attack last month, was a later victim of the same social engineering campaign.

As Bradbury said in the customer notice, these are not entirely new problems. Okta's "2022 State of Secure Identity Report" showed MFA bypass attacks increased as more organizations adopted the authentication method that's now a requirement to obtain a cyber insurance policy, among other things. Okta's not the only vendor noticing. During RSA Conference 2023, CrowdStrike detailed a new technique attackers used to bypass MFA protocols.

Okta encourages passkey adoption Okta on Wednesday launched passkey support for Okta Customer Identity Cloud, which the company hopes will help organizations avoid pitfalls that come from these increasingly advanced social engineering attacks. Ramji said passkey support provides users with phishing-resistant capabilities and eliminates the password attack surface area. "Passkeys are more secure and I think it will get great adoption because Apple, Google, all the platforms use it," Ramji said. "Our approach is we want to essentially make it easier for developers or our customers to turn it on. You just press a button on the dashboard and it will turn on for customers." Passkey adoption has increased in recent years as more identity providers look to move beyond the traditional username and password system for authentication. Passkeys, which typically use biometric data for authentication, are seen by experts as a strong alternative because fingerprint or facial recognition scans can't be guessed like user passwords can. Okta said nearly 20% of businesses using its Customer Identity Cloud are actively using a form of passwordless authentication, and the company hopes to increase that number with the passkey support launch. Scale is essential for Okta because the IAM vendor typically handles millions of logins. Unlike passwords, passkeys are not transmitted to or stored on authentication servers. Instead, passkeys are held on users' devices. While social engineering threats may be more prevalent for Workforce Identity Cloud users, Ramji said massive bot attacks threaten Customer Identity Cloud users. "We have customers who on a given day had 60-70% of all incoming traffic to their identity or login was fraudulent," Ramji said. In addition to passkeys, Ramji highlighted other new offerings such as an Identity Flow Optimizer that leverages generative AI, the Actions Navigator by Okta AI and a Security Center that gives enterprises security recommendations and mitigations. "We're building AI into all of our products," he said.