Cryptocurrency wallets might be vulnerable to 'Randstorm' flaw

Millions of cryptocurrency wallets created between 2011 and 2015 are potentially affected by an open source software vulnerability and might need to be regenerated, according to new research from Unciphered.

While helping a customer regain access to a locked Bitcoin wallet last year, Unciphered discovered issues in the open source JavaScript Bitcoin library BitcoinJS that required further investigation. Security researchers at the cryptocurrency recovery firm confirmed that the vulnerability stemmed from a string of programming mistakes -- and realized they were not the first to uncover the cryptocurrency threat.

Unciphered worked on the vulnerability for the last 22 months, engaging in coordinated disclosure with multiple entities, proving that its researchers could break into crypto wallets, working on remediations and alerting millions of users. Public disclosure proved difficult because researchers did not want to tip off attackers.

In addition, because patching alone is insufficient, researchers had to identity and notify cryptocurrency wallet developers that were active between 2011 and 2015 and ask them to warn customers if possible.

Like the disclosure process, the vulnerability was not straightforward either. There is no CVE for the flaw, but it affects the random numbers generated to secure cryptocurrency wallets. In addition, the researchers discovered other issues that, if combined, would allow attackers to gain access to wallet keys. Researchers dubbed the threat "Randstorm."

"Randstorm() is a term we coined to describe a collection of bugs, design decisions, and API changes that, when brought in contact with each other, combine to dramatically reduce the quality of random numbers produced by web browsers of a certain era (2011-2015)," Unciphered wrote in its FAQ. "Large random numbers are a critical ingredient in the overall security of blockchain technology."

Unciphered disclosed technical details in another blog post Tuesday. Researchers pinpointed the source of the vulnerability to the SecureRandom() function found in the JSBN JavaScript library, which BitcoinJS used through 2014.

The vulnerability chain combines the SecureRandom() function "with weaknesses that existed in major browser implementations of Math.random()." As a result, Bitcoin private keys could have been generated with less than the required amount of entropy, making them more vulnerable to attacks.

While an exact time frame was difficult to establish, researchers observed vulnerable wallets being generated from 2011 to 2015. Bitcoin wallets were affected, but Dogecoin wallets might be as well.