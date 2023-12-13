How ransomware gangs are engaging -- and using -- the media



As ransomware gangs continue to market themselves as legitimate businesses complete with customer service representatives, new research from Sophos showed that threat actors are expanding public relations efforts to further pressure victims into paying a ransom.

In a threat report published Wednesday, Sophos X-Ops researchers examined how the rocky relationship between ransomware gangs and the media has evolved as the threat continues to escalate. Ransomware operators leverage the media to publicly spotlight victim organizations amid a rise in brazen data extortion threats. However, operators will also promote their own public relations material by crafting what they call "press releases" and electronic magazines, as well as disputing media attack coverage or inviting reporters for interviews to "control the narrative."

"Media engagement provides ransomware gangs with both tactical and strategic advantages; it allows them to apply pressure to their victims, while also enabling them to shape the narrative, inflate their own notoriety and egos, and further 'mythologize' themselves," Sophos X-Ops wrote in the report.

Sophos observed newer initiatives including dedicated Telegram channels for PR and a FAQ section for journalists posted on ransomware leak sites. However, the security vendor warned that groups' PR tactics will not only increase, but "may grow and evolve."

Ongoing media engagement has put some ransomware actors on track to becoming public figures, Sophos also warned. The threat detection vendor observed that ransomware gangs have devoted more and more time to "managing the media," publicly correcting alleged inaccuracies, encouraging questions and providing interviews.

The report highlighted several ransomware gangs including RansomHouse, Alphv/BlackCat, Karakurt, Vice Society, Snatch and the infamous LockBit gang.

"It may be a way off, but it's not unfeasible that in the future, ransomware groups may have dedicated full-time PR teams: copywriters, spokespeople, even image consultants," Sophos wrote.

Recently, some threat actors have shifted away from ransomware deployment to relying solely on data extortion threats to pressure victim organizations to pay. The evolution relied heavily on ransomware groups' public data leak sites, which list victim organizations next to a payment countdown. Not only does the tactic publicly spotlight victims, but removal suggests the organization paid the demand.

Following the shift away from encryption, ransomware activity skyrocketed. The number of ransomware attacks reached historic highs in 2023, according to some threat reports.

After investigating several ransomware leak sites and underground criminal forums, Sophos X-Ops researchers determined that ransomware gangs know their leak sites are frequented by journalists. The media activity can draw additional public attention to victims, which threat actors leverage to increase pressure on the organizations to pay the ransom.

In other cases, Sophos observed threat actors insulting media publications and individual journalists in response to coverage they deemed inaccurate. One example was the Alphv/BlackCat ransomware gang's rebuttal to coverage on the disruptive MGM Resorts attack in September. The 1,300-word statement criticized several media outlets for reporting incorrect information.

Christopher Budd, director of threat research at Sophos, told TechTarget Editorial that BlackCat's MGM rebuttal inspired the research into ransomware gangs and the media. The statement highlighted an important transition in the ransomware landscape; Budd noticed that attackers are not only operating in the technical sphere, but some are moving into the information space as well.

Budd was impressed by how BlackCat operators structured the write-up, which featured fluent English. "Objectively speaking, from an industry point of view, it was a decent threat research write-up. I'm reading it and I'm like, 'This looks familiar,'" he said.

Regarding accuracy of the ransomware gang posts, Budd said only the attackers and victims will truly know what happened. However, he also said it's certainly possible that there is a degree of accuracy. An important aspect to consider is that ransomware actors are criminals who have a vested interest in not telling the truth.