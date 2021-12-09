Cloud application developers need built-in security

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to the "2022 Technology Spending Intentions Survey" from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, plan to increase spending on cloud application security in the next year.

Matching those enterprise spending plans, some of the vendors in the market space -- including Snyk, Orca Security, Wiz, Contrast Security and Lacework -- have scored record-setting funding rounds and valuations. Others, such as Palo Alto Networks, Synopsys Inc. and Rapid7 Inc., have made acquisitions and integrations to secure the full lifecycle of cloud applications.

Why all the activity and plans for increased spending? Let's explore the challenges of cloud application security and why organizations need to find the right approach to scaling security to meet the demands of modern software development.

Market changes up need for cloud app security Organizations have embraced digital transformation to gain a competitive advantage and help them deliver products and services efficiently to customers. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated pressure on companies' digital transformations. Together, the increase of remote work and the ability to move to online transactions have been crucial for business survival over the past two years. Modern software development processes using cloud services have given businesses the agility to quickly adapt. Each year, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation releases survey results showing faster release cycles and greater adoption of continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. CI/CD brings rapid innovation with faster product releases and updates, and products can be delivered and sold online more easily. Increases in cloud-based software development make security more important than ever because the ability to adapt can make or break a company, just as releasing a product that exposes customer or company data or causes an outage can ruin it. Well-run product development teams should include security in product development processes, but it's difficult to incorporate security in ways that won't disrupt CI/CD pipelines. As development teams grow and scale with rapid product releases, it is difficult to ensure secure development processes are in place. Higher chances for mistakes -- even simple mistakes, such as an Amazon Simple Storage Service cloud storage bucket misconfiguration or not implementing storage encryption at rest -- can result in costly breaches and data loss. DevSecOps tools and resources -- many free and open source -- are available for developers to test for security issues or misconfigurations. Developers have varying expertise using such tools, however, and often don't want to depart from their normal workflows and tool sets to use new or different security tools. Rather, they want to focus on their jobs as developers, with most of their time spent coding for product features, not trying out new security tools. With the cybersecurity skills shortage, security teams are typically understaffed and overworked. While security tools that monitor applications running in the cloud are helpful, many of the problems or breaches are due to misconfigurations that could have been prevented if code was tested before deployment. Alerts for problems piling up is another issue that creates more work for both security teams to triage and for developers to fix outside their normal development process. Security teams don't want to disrupt development or create friction in the app development process. They look for ways to help developers secure their own code because it's the only way for security to scale with modern software development. This shift-left testing concept empowers developers to start the testing process earlier to discover and correct problems earlier in the development cycle.