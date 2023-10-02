Transitioning to single-vendor SASE will take time

If you've followed the Secure Access Service Edge market from the beginning, you've probably experienced whiplash over the last four years.

At first, pundits were all in on network and security convergence and a fully converged SASE approach. After a time, the reality of this undertaking set in, and the creators of SASE gave us security service edge (SSE), splitting the security side of SASE out from software-defined WAN. As I've said on many occasions, this made my job easier, since I'd been describing this type of approach from the beginning. But I digress. Finally, over the last year, we've been introduced to single-vendor SASE, seemingly coming full circle in just four years.

For many enterprise organizations, the idea of single-vendor or two-vendor SASE is difficult to comprehend. These companies might have as many as a dozen different network and security tools, and the idea of consolidating them down to one or even two seems impossible. In the midmarket space, however, it's a more realistic scenario.

Recent research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group -- "2023 SASE Series: SSE Leads the Way Toward SASE," published in August 2023 -- seems to bear this out. Among those surveyed, only 11% of enterprises with 1,000 or more employees believed their organizations would use one or two vendors for SASE when the project was fully implemented, compared to 32% of small and midsize organizations with between 100 and 999 employees.