Alex - stock.adobe.com
How to implement effective app and API security controls
Security leaders must implement multilayered strategies combining threat modeling, balanced controls, cloud-first approaches and more to protect apps and APIs from evolving threats.
Web applications, mobile applications and APIs are the backbone of business operations, but they also present a significant attack surface for cyberthreats. Security leaders face the challenge of not only identifying these threats but also implementing strong security controls that can adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. To do this, they must explore the complexities of application and API security and offer strategic solutions to fortify their organization's defenses.
The problem: A multitude of threats
The spectrum of attacks targeting applications and APIs is broad and sophisticated. From DoS attacks that disrupt service availability to vulnerability exploits such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting, the threats are diverse. Functionality abuse, access violations and client-side tampering further complicate the security landscape.
Traditional security measures, such as web application firewalls (WAFs) and API gateways, often fall short in providing comprehensive protection against these varied threats.
Moreover, the shift from monolithic to microservices architectures and the adoption of cloud and container technologies have introduced new vulnerabilities. Security controls must now be closer to workloads, necessitating a reevaluation of existing security strategies.
The solution: A comprehensive security strategy
To address these challenges, security leaders must adopt a multilayered security strategy that combines various technologies and methodologies. This includes the following:
- Threat modeling and risk assessment. Begin with a detailed threat modeling exercise to identify the specific threats applications and APIs face. This process will guide the selection of appropriate security controls and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. By understanding the organization's unique risk profile, organizations can prioritize security investments effectively.
- Balanced security controls. Implement a balanced mix of security controls to protect against different attack categories. This includes web application and API protection capabilities, identity and access management (IAM), workload protection and application shielding technologies. Deploy integrated capabilities for broad coverage and add dedicated tools for specific threats to achieve a flexible and scalable security posture.
- Cloud-first approach. Embrace a cloud-first security strategy for public-facing applications and services. Cloud-based security products offer scalability, flexibility and advanced analytics essential for protecting modern applications. However, consider on-premises tools for internally hosted applications or when regulatory constraints limit the use of cloud services.
- Layered security architecture. Design a layered security architecture that provides comprehensive protection across all attack vectors. This approach should include perimeter defenses, workload protection and client-side security measures. By positioning security capabilities topologically, organizations can adapt quickly to changing threat landscapes without extensive architectural reconfiguration.
- Continuous monitoring and adaptation. Implement continuous monitoring and threat intelligence to stay ahead of emerging threats. Use advanced analytics and machine learning to detect and respond to anomalies in real time. Regularly update security controls and policies to reflect the latest threat intelligence and ensure ongoing protection.
Implementing effective security technologies
To achieve the desired level of protection, security leaders must carefully select and integrate security technologies that align with their organization's risk profile and operational needs. Key considerations include the following:
- API security. Use API gateways and threat protection tools to secure API traffic and prevent exploits. Modern technologies should offer automated profiling and anomaly detection capabilities to identify and mitigate API threats effectively.
- DoS mitigation. Deploy strong DoS protection products that can handle both volumetric and application-layer attacks. Consider cloud-based scrubbing centers for volumetric attacks and WAFs with DoS capabilities for application-layer protection.
- Fraud and abuse prevention. Implement bot mitigation and behavioral analytics to detect and deter functionality abuse and fraud. These tools should be capable of distinguishing between legitimate users and malicious bots, providing a higher level of protection against automated attacks.
- Access control. Strengthen access control mechanisms through IAM integration and dynamic authorization policies. Ensure authentication tokens are verified and that access policies are enforced at both the application and API levels.
- Client-side protection. Protect against client-side tampering and exploitation with application shielding and JavaScript protection technologies. These measures are crucial for preventing attacks such as Magecart and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.
The complexity of securing applications and APIs in today's digital environment cannot be overstated. However, by adopting a comprehensive, multilayered security strategy that integrates advanced technologies and continuous monitoring, security leaders can effectively mitigate risks and safeguard their digital assets. Embrace a proactive approach to security, using threat intelligence and adaptive controls to stay ahead of adversaries and ensure the resilience of your applications and APIs in an ever-evolving threat landscape.
William (Bill) Dupre is an analyst in the Gartner for Technical Professionals Security and Risk Management Strategies team. He advises clients on software and application security practices, DevSecOps, mobile application security, API security and software supply chain security. Dupre will present on these topics at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place June 9-11, 2025, in National Harbor, Md.