It's time to rethink security certification for OT devices

Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.

We've heard that saying countless times, but it has added importance when it comes to operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

History repeats itself time and again as entities -- from manufacturers to third parties to end users -- follow the same legacy processes and execute the same strategies.

For the last three years, Forescout has conducted research on OT device security issues and spearheaded the largest security evaluation of TCP/IP stacks -- communication protocols OT devices rely on to operate -- uncovering 95-plus new vulnerabilities. This continued with evaluation of OT equipment and protocols earlier this summer in our OT:Icefall research, leading to the discovery of 56 additional vulnerabilities.

Similar conclusions could be drawn from all the research: Legacy processes, insecure-by-design practices and reliance on previous certifications are primary culprits and need to be addressed. One way to do this is by using security certifications.

Trouble with following the same processes and certifications We live in a connected world that is constantly changing. Industries that operate commerce, support our health and create new innovations are delivering their value proposition at a faster pace, thanks to OT devices. This speed and constant change are precisely why following the same processes and relying on the same certifications no longer suffice. To know where we want to go, it's imperative to examine what we've experienced up to this point. While it's not the case for every OT device, security is often a tier-two or tier-three priority before a device hits the market. Actions, such as scanning for vulnerable code, often take place, as do walkthroughs of components and protocols to ensure the device meets compliance requirements. These actions inform the security certification process, which is flawed because it's a static, in-time evaluation. The trouble with this is a device can go through a rigorous security risk assessment process before it goes to market or is deployed onto a network, but that doesn't mean it's secure for its lifetime. In addition, during that security risk assessment process, the security of the actual protocols and software components is rarely scrutinized to a satisfactory level. Our OT:Icefall research found 74% of the product families affected by the vulnerabilities discovered had already received some form of security certification. This doesn't mean security certifications are meaningless. It means we must reevaluate the security certification process.