How to ensure OT secure remote access and prevent attacks

Operational technology underpins the infrastructures that support critical industrial systems worldwide. Protecting these infrastructures has become more challenging as internet connectivity has been introduced to these environments and as cyberthreats become more potent.

Many OT security threats target remote access. Although remote access is a necessity for most industrial systems, this interconnectivity ushers in significant cybersecurity risks.

Let's cover OT secure remote access and discuss key strategies designed to protect these critical systems.

What is OT remote access? OT remote access enables off-site users and locations to connect to industrial control systems (ICSes), SCADA systems and similar environments. This lets organizations maintain, troubleshoot and monitor OT systems, and gives industrial operators the tools they need to maintain and control their systems efficiently, improve system reliability and lower system response times.

OT secure remote access challenges Despite the benefits, OT remote access opens the door to many security challenges. Two major IT secure remote access challenges are uptime and legacy technology. First, OT systems support the production processes that deliver power, energy, water, waste and other critical services. They must operate 24/7 year-round, with little to no downtime. Taking them offline to apply patches is simply not an option, in many situations. Second, many OT systems -- and the ICS and SCADA systems they connect to -- rely on legacy technology that either cannot support patches and other updates or is so old that it no longer has vendor support. Additional OT security challenges include the following: Lack of proper network segmentation. When there is minimal separation between IT and OT networks, the attack surface increases. Without adequate network segmentation, the network is vulnerable to having its defenses compromised.

Ineffective authentication capabilities. Many OT ecosystems are directly integrated with legacy technology that often has limited authentication controls. Additionally, most OT systems commonly use weak passwords or shared credentials. This makes it harder to implement stronger authentication security controls, such as two-factor authentication (2FA) and MFA.

Third-party and supply chain risks. Working with external vendors is now a necessity for most businesses. But security gaps can occur when third parties can remotely access an OT network. Supply chain attacks can occur if vendor access policies are mismanaged or ineffectively monitored.

Insufficient logging and monitoring. Using ineffectively secured programs, such as Remote Desktop Protocol, VPNs or other cloud-based tools, could introduce more vulnerabilities. This opens the door to phishing attacks, infostealers and other forms of credential theft. Limited security event logging also makes it tough for incident response teams to counter security incidents. When OT systems are compromised, the damage reverberates quickly. Case in point: the Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021. In this breach, threat actors were able to remotely deploy ransomware that crippled fuel supply chains on the East Coast of the U.S. The pipeline had to be taken offline and required fuel resources to be diverted from other pipelines while Colonial remediated the ransomware from critical systems.