How CISOs can manage and reduce compliance fatigue

"Compliance doesn't equal security."

You've heard it a million times. Perhaps you've even said it yourself.

While true, this is deeply limiting. Compliance doesn't guarantee security, but compliance fatigue can actively undermine it. Conversely, managed correctly, compliance can be a powerful enabler of security.

As a CISO, you can't afford to dismiss compliance -- or ignore the fatigue it generates. That isn't because compliance and security are equivalent -- far from it -- but because compliance is a catalyst. The way you approach compliance directly affects the risk optimization equation. It either compounds risk or helps reduce it.

What is compliance fatigue? In a nutshell, compliance fatigue occurs when staff members are numbed by a deluge of continuous and overlapping compliance demands. It's not the same as when team members feel overloaded by an audit or when they feel like there are too many checklists to respond to. Instead, this reflects how staff view the usefulness of compliance. Each new compliance activity is less valuable, becomes more of a distraction, makes other priorities harder, leaves staff less motivated -- and, therefore, less effective -- or otherwise creates drag on your program. Consider a security program assessment. The first time it's performed, it's super valuable. It's exciting, helpful and effective. CISOs and their teams learn where the program can be improved, controls can be bolstered and unaccounted-for risks can be addressed. But what about the 10th assessment? What happens when five occur at the same time? It begins to feel like wasted effort even when the probes cover new ground. As a result, the effort-reward curve flattens, staff become disengaged or just phone it in, perceived payoffs fall off a cliff and conclusions that would otherwise be valuable feel like just more responsibilities.

What causes compliance fatigue? It's not surprising why compliance fatigue occurs. Three main sources are overlapping regulation controls, cultural factors and company resources. Overlapping regulation controls Regulatory standards and frameworks overlap. It's not just because there are more of them, though this is also true, but also because they cover similar -- in some cases, identical -- ground. This is true of the controls they mandate, as well as the validation of adherence. Consider PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001. Many of the controls required by each overlap, as do program-level and structural requirements. Yet, responding to each framework's assessments or audits requires distinct evidence collection, reporting, project coordination and planning. It's logical that an organization -- particularly a large one -- has all these in its scope, which, in turn, means it's likely work will happen in parallel. Cultural factors First, there's the structure of the team itself -- for example, when organizations choose to optimize audit response rather than examine meaningful risk reduction, program performance and long-term outcomes. There can also be confusion about why compliance structures are in place, why individual controls matter and why responses need to adhere to a certain format or cadence. Not only does staff morale suffer as a consequence, but staff are likely to be less engaged in the process. This, in turn, leads to companies deemphasizing tasks that directly support compliance, such as procuring evidence and meeting service-level agreements (SLAs). Company resources Company resources also play a factor in compliance fatigue. There's the stress of not having enough hands to accomplish the work. Plus, many compliance activities aren't optional; as a result, resources might be directed away from other tasks. It's not just personnel: Tool ecosystems can create drag, too. Multiple internal teams, auditors and customers often use different tools to accomplish the same goal -- say, submitting evidence. A sort of tool sprawl emerges, where different spreadsheets; governance, risk and compliance platforms; and ticketing systems are in play simultaneously. The result: duplicative effort, confusion, inefficiencies and wasted time.