How to prevent and mitigate process injection

Process injection is a technique used to inject malicious code into running processes. Because it evades detection techniques, innocent processes run the malicious injected code, unknowingly infecting the systems. A type of arbitrary code execution, process injection enables attackers to infiltrate systems, access networks and resources, and potentially elevate their privileges.

Let's take a deeper look at how process injection fits into an attack, specific process injection techniques and how to prevent attacks that use process injection.

What is process injection? Cyber attacks can generally be divided into two parts. First, attackers breach the perimeter of an organization. This includes techniques such as phishing, password guessing and exploiting out-of-date or vulnerable software. The second phase of an attack involves moving around a target's network to escalate privileges and steal or encrypt sensitive data. During this second phase of an attack, threat actors often face enterprise detection and response systems. They must, therefore, employ an array of techniques, such as process injection, to avoid detection. Process injection, as mentioned, is a defense evasion technique. Attackers use it to hide the execution of malware code within the address space of a legitimate process. Because it is hidden within a legitimate program, the malicious code is difficult to detect. Process injection relies on the privileges of the legitimate process or program the malicious code is injected into. These legitimate processes or programs are often allowlisted and thus face no further scrutiny. Process injections also evade detection by any antivirus, application control, or endpoint detection and response systems running on the network because the infected processes are viewed as legitimate. Attackers commonly target processes that are legitimately needed by Windows and run on every system, such as svchost.exe, a shared service process, or rundll32.exe, a binary used to load dynamic-link libraries (DLLs). These processes typically have a higher privilege level than a normal user on a laptop, so attackers target them to gain complete control of the device. Sophisticated attacks may inject malicious code into multiple live processes to segment modules and further obfuscate themselves. Process injection affects every OS, including Linux, Windows and macOS. Attacks can be broken down into a number of different subtechniques. The Mitre ATT&CK framework highlights the following process injection techniques: DLL injection

portable execution injection

thread execution hijacking

ptrace system calls

proc memory

extra window memory injection

process hollowing

process doppelgänging

virtual dynamic shared object hijacking

listplanting No matter the technique, the end results are the same: The system is compromised, the attack has not been detected and the victim organization cannot isolate the affected machine to prevent attackers from gaining further access to the network.